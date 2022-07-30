Skip to main content

A'Mon Lane commits to the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers add the A'Mon Lane to the 2024 recruiting class.

The Auburn Tigers have added their first member of the 2024 class. 

Moody cornerback A'mon Lane announced his commitment to the Auburn football program Saturday while on campus for Big Cat Weekend.

Lane, a 4-star, is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180-pounds. He's currently listed as the 4th best player in the state of Alabama in the 2024 class by 247 Sports and the number 16th ranked cornerback in the country. 

Zac Ethridge shows his recruiting prowess again by adding another talented corner to Auburn's commitment list. Auburn beat out Ole Miss, Arkansas, and a handful of other SEC schools for Lane's commitment. 

On a weekend where Auburn is expecting a few commitments and some positive momentum on the recruiting trail, Lane's commitment has a chance to spark what the Tigers are wanting in hopes of adding a few more commitments entering the season. 

Lane's sophomore tape shows a lot of him lining up at outside corner. He did not shy away from contact and often engaged with opposing wide receivers and was extremely aggressive in stopping the run. He showed good footwork and kept his opposing wide receiver covered and played the ball at the highest point. 

He also showed a willingness to cover well on special teams, a strong way to get on the field early at the next level. 

