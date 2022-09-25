Skip to main content

Anders Carlson: 'When my tempo was good I was on point.'

Anders Carlson made the most of his opportunity in overtime.

In a game where points were hard to come by, Anders Carlson gave Auburn the final three that they needed to edge out the Missouri Tigers.

Andres missed a kick in regulation. But when his name was called in overtime, he was able to nail a 39-yard kick to give Auburn a 17-14 lead. 

“I was thinking through what I wanted to do, and the first thing was adjusting the tempo issue," Carlson said. "I kind of saw him come offsides twice and that’s on me. I freaked out, but when my tempo was good I was on point.”

On the season, Carlson is 4 of 5 on the field goals this season including a 45-yard kick earlier this season against San Jose State. 

Carlson was asked about overcoming the offensive issues in the game against Missouri. 

“I think it is belief," Carlson said. "It is something we have talked about a lot. Things are not going to go your way sometimes. I did not have my best game at all today, but I believed in myself and was able to do what I wanted to do, and the same thing goes for the team. Some drives were shortened and did not go the way we wanted them to, but if we believe we are going to win the game, we will find a way.”

