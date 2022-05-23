Auburn Football target decommits from Texas A&M

Recently a top 150 player in the class of 2023 received an offer from Auburn then less than two days later he decommitted from Texas A&M.

Anthony James is a 6'5 245 defensive lineman from Wylie, Texas. James has been committed to Texas A&M since February of 2021. Although he has been committed for some time now, James was still taking unofficial visits to schools. While committed to Texas A&M, he unofficially visited Miami, Michigan, and Texas.

It is interesting that two days after receiving an Auburn offer, he would break his year commitment to Texas A&M. Since decommitting, James has set up an official visit to Washington for June of 2022.

It is still to be seen if James will set up an official visit with Auburn, but the timeline of his receiving an offer and decommitting from A&M is a storyline Tigers fans should pay close attention to.

Here are 247 Sports National Recruiting Expert Chris Singletary's thoughts on James.

Measuring in at 6-foot-4 and half along with weighing 248-pounds these are very promising numbers for an emerging player. The 80-inch wingspan, 10- inch hand and size 16 shoes speak to the growth potential that will come as he matures and develops in the weight room once he gets to college. With a good frame that has good development already for a high school prospect. He is more developed right now in his lower body where you have good definition in his legs. As he hits the weights in his upper body you should see good mass and defined muscles in that area. James has solid flexibility in his knees with some stiffness in his ankles. He has a smooth running style with a good get off that flashes some suddenness. For a guy with a long build has above average change of direction. Uses his length and wingspan to his advantage when taking on blockers and not letting them get into his body. Plays with a motor and good effort, willing to chase plays away. Good pad level as he comes off the ball and engages with the offensive lineman. As he gets stronger his punch on the opponent will have more of an effect, The fact that he uses his hands well at this stage of his career is a positive sign. James is a guy with a lot of potential and positive traits. His body type and physical maturity into college will enable him to fit in either an odd or even front defensive line. He is a player that can play either end or become a 3-tech with the amount of weight that he may gain.

It would be a massive commitment if recently hired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh was able to flip a player from an SEC west foe. Defensive line is a position that looks good for the Tigers in 2022, but then after this upcoming season, Auburn will lose a lot of players at this position. James would be a great addition to the class of 2023 recruiting class for Coach Harsin and his staff.

