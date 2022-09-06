Auburn football receives votes in the latest AP Poll

The Auburn Tigers missed the AP top 25 poll but received votes after college football's week one action.

If the poll continued after 25 teams, Auburn would be ranked as the 35th team in the AP Poll entering week two.

A strong performance against the Mercer Bears did not move the needle much for AP voters. Odds are, a solid outing against San Jose State this weekend won't do much in the way of movement in the polls either.

In two weeks, Auburn's first real chance to land in the top 25 will be securing a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Auburn has five future opponents in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is at one, Georgia is second, Texas A&M at six, Arkansas at 16, and Ole Miss at 22.

Here's the full week two AP Poll.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. Georgia Bulldogs

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Michigan Wolverines

5. Clemson Tigers

6. Texas A&M Aggies

7. Oklahoma Sooners

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

9. Baylor Bears

10. USC Trojans

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida Gators

13. Utah Utes

14. Michigan State

15. Miami Hurricanes

16. Arkansas Razorbacks

17. Pittsburgh Panthers

18. North Carolina State

19. Wisconsin Badgers

20. Kentucky Wildcats

21. BYU Cougars

22. Ole Miss Rebels

23. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

24. Tennesee Volunteers

25. Houston Cougars

Others receiving votes:

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch