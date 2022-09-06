Auburn football receives votes in the latest AP Poll
The Auburn Tigers missed the AP top 25 poll but received votes after college football's week one action.
If the poll continued after 25 teams, Auburn would be ranked as the 35th team in the AP Poll entering week two.
A strong performance against the Mercer Bears did not move the needle much for AP voters. Odds are, a solid outing against San Jose State this weekend won't do much in the way of movement in the polls either.
In two weeks, Auburn's first real chance to land in the top 25 will be securing a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Auburn has five future opponents in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is at one, Georgia is second, Texas A&M at six, Arkansas at 16, and Ole Miss at 22.
Here's the full week two AP Poll.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Michigan Wolverines
5. Clemson Tigers
6. Texas A&M Aggies
7. Oklahoma Sooners
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9. Baylor Bears
10. USC Trojans
11. Oklahoma State
12. Florida Gators
13. Utah Utes
14. Michigan State
15. Miami Hurricanes
16. Arkansas Razorbacks
17. Pittsburgh Panthers
18. North Carolina State
19. Wisconsin Badgers
20. Kentucky Wildcats
21. BYU Cougars
22. Ole Miss Rebels
23. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
24. Tennesee Volunteers
25. Houston Cougars
Others receiving votes:
Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube