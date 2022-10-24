What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Arkansas?

Auburn (3-4) will be back home in Jordan-Hare Stadium after a two-game road stint to take on Arkansas (4-3).

Both teams are well rested as they are coming off of their bye weeks.

Arkansas has some great wins this season beating the likes of Cincinnati, BYU, and South Carolina but has lost three straight games to Texas A&M, Alabama, and Mississippi State.

Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was banged up against Alabama and missed the Mississippi State game, but he is healthy now and poised to start against the Tigers.

Auburn is also looking to end a three-game skid as the Tigers have lost to LSU, Georgia, and Ole Miss.

Ashford is settling into his starting role and does some good things every week. The hope for Ashford and the Tigers will continue to click more and more every week, and the team can finish the season strong.

After covering against the Ole Miss Rebels, the Tigers are now 2-5 against the spread in their first seven games of the year.

Auburn will try and stay in the fire, making the betting community happy against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Let's take a look at the betting odds for Auburn's matchup with Arkansas.

Sports Illustrated SportsBook Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn (+3.5) FanDuel SportsBook Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn (+3.5) BETMGM Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn (+3.5) Caesars SportsBook © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (+4) WynnBet SportsBook Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn (+4) PointsBet Austin Perryman/AU Athletics Auburn (+4) DraftKings SportsBook © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports (+4) Sugar House Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn (+4) UNIBET Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (+4)

