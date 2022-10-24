Skip to main content

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Arkansas?

What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Arkansas?

Auburn (3-4) will be back home in Jordan-Hare Stadium after a two-game road stint to take on Arkansas (4-3).

Both teams are well rested as they are coming off of their bye weeks.

Arkansas has some great wins this season beating the likes of Cincinnati, BYU, and South Carolina but has lost three straight games to Texas A&M, Alabama, and Mississippi State. 

Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was banged up against Alabama and missed the Mississippi State game, but he is healthy now and poised to start against the Tigers. 

Auburn is also looking to end a three-game skid as the Tigers have lost to LSU, Georgia, and Ole Miss. 

Ashford is settling into his starting role and does some good things every week. The hope for Ashford and the Tigers will continue to click more and more every week, and the team can finish the season strong. 

After covering against the Ole Miss Rebels, the Tigers are now 2-5 against the spread in their first seven games of the year. 

Auburn will try and stay in the fire, making the betting community happy against the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

Let's take a look at the betting odds for Auburn's matchup with Arkansas. 

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Koy Moore (0) carry Auburn vs Ole Miss

Auburn (+3.5)

FanDuel SportsBook

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) run during Auburn vs Ole Miss

Auburn (+3.5)

BETMGM

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) celebration during Auburn vs Ole Miss

Auburn (+3.5)

Caesars SportsBook

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) scores a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (+4)

WynnBet SportsBook

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) dodge during Auburn vs Ole Miss

Auburn (+4)

PointsBet

Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Robby Ashford (9) runs a touchdown into the end zone during the game Auburn vs Ole Miss Austin Perryman/AU Athletics

Auburn (+4)

DraftKings SportsBook

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety AJ Finley (21) intercepts a pass while defended by Auburn Tigers wide receiver Jay Fair (5) during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

(+4)

Sugar House

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) throw during Auburn vs Ole Miss

Auburn (+4)

UNIBET

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (+4)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Arkansas?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Jordon Ingram (24)Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn running back Jordon Ingram is out for the rest of the season

By Zac Blackerby
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix celebrates a touchdown by tight end Cam McCormick as the Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Football

Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Eight

By Lindsay Crosby
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Keionte Scott (6) celebration during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Week nine Auburn football depth chart vs Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn PG Wendell Green Jr. on Bob Cousy Award Watch List

By Lance Dawe
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (left) and forward Jabari Smith (right) embrace after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Friends will become enemies on the court in Houston Texas

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 10, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Zykeivous Walker (3) celebrates sacking Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn defensive tackle Zykevious Walker no longer with the team

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (3)
Podcasts

Podcast: Is Auburn football's timing extremely unlucky?

By Zac Blackerby