Three Auburn football assistants earn pay raises

Both of Auburn's coordinators along with Zac Etheridge have received pay raises.

Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau was making $120,000 on a one-year contract as an analyst last season before being bumped up to a two-year deal worth $800,000. The deal runs through 2024.

Former Auburn linebackers Jeff Schmedding will now make $1 million per year in a two-year deal, making him the highest-paid assistant coach on Auburn's coaching staff. Schmedding was named the Tigers' defensive coordinator after Derek Mason departed for Oklahoma State back in January.

The biggest raise, however, came for Auburn defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge.

Etheridge was originally making $315,000 after Bryan Harsin hired him last offseason but will now make $600,000 annually with $50,000 added in 2023 for a total of $1.25 million over two years, per 247Sports.

Etheridge will serve as Auburn's secondary coach as well as assistant head coach.

The Tigers had to do some rotating on staff following the loss of both coordinators after the 2021 season. Initially Bryan Harsin sought out Seahawks QB coach Austin Davis, but Davis backed out of the job just a few weeks in. Harsin decided to promote from within and chose Kiesau, who formerly coached Auburn's receivers last season.

There is not expected to be any significant scheme changes on either side of the ball after the Tigers switched to a more west coast style offense and a 3-4 defense in 2021.

