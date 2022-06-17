Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Missouri Tigers

This is the fourth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position group.

I just came to the realization that the month of September for Auburn includes Lions, Tigers, and Bears.

Oh my.

Shoutout the San Jose State Spartans for breaking things up in the middle.

Auburn's SEC opener features a clash of Tigers, both of whom finished 6-7 in 2021. Expectations for both Missouri and Auburn are low entering 2022, but both teams posses the pieces to surpass national expectations.

Does Mizzou have what it takes to down Auburn in Jordan-Hare? Here's a look at their position groups.

Quarterback: C AP Photo/Michael Woods Connor Bazelak decided that he would leave the program for Indiana, leaving Missouri with an interesting quarterback battle. Brady Cook, who started the bowl game vs Army, threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns last season. He wasn't flashy throwing the football, but Cook has quick feet and could add to an already respectable Mizzou rushing attack. Cook's challengers are Tyler Macon and Sam Horn. Horn, a four-star signee in Missouri's 13th ranked recruiting class (nationally) seems to be the biggest threat to Cook in the quarterback race. Running Back: C Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports The bad news? SEC-leading rusher Tyler Badie is off to the NFL. The good news? The transfer portal was kind to Mizzou. Incoming Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat should be the starter in the backfield, but Truman State transfer Cody Schrader could be a very interesting option for Eli Drinkwitz & Co. Schrader ran for 2,074 yards and 25 touchdowns last season before transferring over to Missouri. Having him, Peat, and Elijah Young (162 yards, one touchdown) in the backfield could be a lot of fun in 2022. Wide Receiver: B- Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports Missouri's offensive scheme didn't stretch the field a ton last season, but the addition of five-star Luther Burden III should allow the Tigers to expand their passing game. Burden was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2021 class and excels as an outside receiver. He already projects to be one of the leagues best receivers. Behind him will be Tauskie Dove (38 receptions, 576 yards) Mookie Cooper, and Dominic Lovett. Missouri's quarterback of choice will determine the ceiling of this unit. This offense has the potential to be strong if things go correctly. Offensive Line: B Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Gone is Second-Team All-SEC center Michael Maietti, but all four starting guards and tackles return. All four linemen had solid PFF grades last season, especially tackles Javon Foster and Hyrin White. This team should be able to establish the running game effectively.

Offensive outlook vs Auburn:

A lot of what Missouri wants to do offensively will depend on their quarterback. The ground game should be solid, but not unstoppable. Eli Drinkwitz has to find ways to not be forced into a one-dimensional gameplan and throw the ball around the yard. Mizzou has the tools to score points. Getting more than a "game-manager" at QB could take this offense to the next level, and keep the Tigers in the game vs Auburn.

Like many other SEC games, controlling the line of scrimmage will be crucial for Auburn early. Establishing a tone, forcing Missouri to have to attack downfield.

Defensive Line: C- Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports Missouri had the SEC's worst rush defense in 2021, giving up 227.4 yards per game (124th nationally). They were consistently gashed and bled dry. New defensive coordinator Blake Baker will need to change some things upfront, and with all three of Missouri's defensive tackles having left, starting fresh on the interior seems like the best idea. Edge rushers Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat combined for 24 TFL and 9.5 sacks last season. Linebacker: C+ Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Two of the top three tacklers from this unit return. Devin Nicholson (49 tackles, two sacks) and Chad Bailey (55 tackles, one sack) will be aided by Florida transfer Ty'Ron Hopper. This is the most experienced group on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive Back: C+ Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Missouri only gave up 206.8 passing yards per game (5th in the SEC) because opponents elected to run the ball down their throats. Therefore, this unit is relatively unproven. On top of that, the Tigers were 108th nationally in yards allowed per attempt (8.2). Both safeties Martez Manuel and Jaylon Carlies combined for 144 tackles and five interceptions last season. Special Teams: B+ Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Kicker Harrison Mevis made 23 of 25 field goals last season. Senior Sean Koetting only attempted six punts last season, but averaged 46.7 yards on those kicks. Missouri was 11th nationally in kickoff return coverage and 76th in punt coverage.

Defensive outlook vs Auburn:

Unless there are drastic changes, this looks like a bad matchup for Missouri. Feeding the ball to Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter should be Auburn's first priority. Teams can certainly change from year to year, but with eight starters returning from last year's defense, there's reason to believe there may be some holdover when it comes to gap integrity and consistency.

Auburn has a chance to impose their will upfront against the Tigers with the right gameplan.

