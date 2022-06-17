Skip to main content

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Missouri Tigers

Could the Tigers of Mizzou present a legitimate challenge to Auburn?

This is the fourth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position group.

I just came to the realization that the month of September for Auburn includes Lions, Tigers, and Bears.

Oh my.

Shoutout the San Jose State Spartans for breaking things up in the middle.

Auburn's SEC opener features a clash of Tigers, both of whom finished 6-7 in 2021. Expectations for both Missouri and Auburn are low entering 2022, but both teams posses the pieces to surpass national expectations.

Does Mizzou have what it takes to down Auburn in Jordan-Hare? Here's a look at their position groups.

Quarterback: C

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Connor Bazelak decided that he would leave the program for Indiana, leaving Missouri with an interesting quarterback battle. Brady Cook, who started the bowl game vs Army, threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns last season. He wasn't flashy throwing the football, but Cook has quick feet and could add to an already respectable Mizzou rushing attack.

Cook's challengers are Tyler Macon and Sam Horn. Horn, a four-star signee in Missouri's 13th ranked recruiting class (nationally) seems to be the biggest threat to Cook in the quarterback race.

Running Back: C

Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs with the football during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The bad news? SEC-leading rusher Tyler Badie is off to the NFL. The good news? The transfer portal was kind to Mizzou. Incoming Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat should be the starter in the backfield, but Truman State transfer Cody Schrader could be a very interesting option for Eli Drinkwitz & Co.

Schrader ran for 2,074 yards and 25 touchdowns last season before transferring over to Missouri. Having him, Peat, and Elijah Young (162 yards, one touchdown) in the backfield could be a lot of fun in 2022.

Wide Receiver: B-

Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Tauskie Dove (86) carries the ball for a 23 yard gain during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri's offensive scheme didn't stretch the field a ton last season, but the addition of five-star Luther Burden III should allow the Tigers to expand their passing game. Burden was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2021 class and excels as an outside receiver. He already projects to be one of the leagues best receivers.

Behind him will be Tauskie Dove (38 receptions, 576 yards) Mookie Cooper, and Dominic Lovett.

Missouri's quarterback of choice will determine the ceiling of this unit. This offense has the potential to be strong if things go correctly.

Offensive Line: B

Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Javon Foster (76) and running back Dawson Downing (28) on the line of scrimmage against the North Texas Mean Green during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Gone is Second-Team All-SEC center Michael Maietti, but all four starting guards and tackles return.

All four linemen had solid PFF grades last season, especially tackles Javon Foster and Hyrin White. This team should be able to establish the running game effectively.

Offensive outlook vs Auburn:

A lot of what Missouri wants to do offensively will depend on their quarterback. The ground game should be solid, but not unstoppable. Eli Drinkwitz has to find ways to not be forced into a one-dimensional gameplan and throw the ball around the yard. Mizzou has the tools to score points. Getting more than a "game-manager" at QB could take this offense to the next level, and keep the Tigers in the game vs Auburn.

Like many other SEC games, controlling the line of scrimmage will be crucial for Auburn early. Establishing a tone, forcing Missouri to have to attack downfield.  

Defensive Line: C-

Dec 22, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (9) celebrates after a play against the Army Black Knights during the first quarter of the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri had the SEC's worst rush defense in 2021, giving up 227.4 yards per game (124th nationally). They were consistently gashed and bled dry. New defensive coordinator Blake Baker will need to change some things upfront, and with all three of Missouri's defensive tackles having left, starting fresh on the interior seems like the best idea.

Edge rushers Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat combined for 24 TFL and 9.5 sacks last season.

Linebacker: C+

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass as Missouri Tigers linebacker Chad Bailey (33) attempts the tackle during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the top three tacklers from this unit return. Devin Nicholson (49 tackles, two sacks) and Chad Bailey (55 tackles, one sack) will be aided by Florida transfer Ty'Ron Hopper.

This is the most experienced group on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive Back: C+

Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Martez Manuel (3) celebrates with Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) after an interception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri only gave up 206.8 passing yards per game (5th in the SEC) because opponents elected to run the ball down their throats. Therefore, this unit is relatively unproven. On top of that, the Tigers were 108th nationally in yards allowed per attempt (8.2).

Both safeties Martez Manuel and Jaylon Carlies combined for 144 tackles and five interceptions last season.

Special Teams: B+

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a field goal against the Florida Gators during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Harrison Mevis made 23 of 25 field goals last season. Senior Sean Koetting only attempted six punts last season, but averaged 46.7 yards on those kicks.

Missouri was 11th nationally in kickoff return coverage and 76th in punt coverage.

Defensive outlook vs Auburn:

Unless there are drastic changes, this looks like a bad matchup for Missouri. Feeding the ball to Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter should be Auburn's first priority. Teams can certainly change from year to year, but with eight starters returning from last year's defense, there's reason to believe there may be some holdover when it comes to gap integrity and consistency.

Auburn has a chance to impose their will upfront against the Tigers with the right gameplan.

