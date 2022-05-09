What are the odds for Auburn football winning the SEC Championship in 2022?

What do the odds say about the Auburn Tigers in 2022?

The Auburn Tigers enter the offseason doubted by many fans as well as regional and national media. It seems that Vegas has gotten in on that trend as well.

Bet Online, one of the more popular betting services released its championship lines for the Power Five conferences. Looking at the SEC lines, Auburn is towards the bottom.

Odds to win SEC Conference 2022-23

Alabama 1/1

Georgia 5/4

Texas A&M 11/1

Florida 33/1

Ole Miss 33/1

Kentucky 40/1

Tennessee 40/1

LSU 50/1

Arkansas 66/1

Auburn 66/1

South Carolina 100/1

Mississippi State 200/1

Missouri 400/1

Vanderbilt 500/1

*These odds are from Bet Online.

The Auburn Tigers have worse odds than LSU and are tied with Arkansas despite beating both of those teams on the road a season ago and now playing both of those teams within the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium this season.

It may surprise some that Alabama has the best odds to win the SEC despite the fact that the Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama in the national championship game.

Another outlier in these odds maybe Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin's team lost a ton of talent including their starting quarterback after coming off of one of the best seasons in program history. Betting on this team to find a way to achieve more than that is an interesting thought.

The Auburn Tigers have a tough road ahead if they were to pull off a heist of the 2022 SEC Championship which includes playing the top two teams with the best odds on the road this season.

