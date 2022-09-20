Skip to main content

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

After a blowout loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Auburn is now 0-3 against the spread as the 29-point loss didn't quite cover the (+2.5) line Auburn was given in the contest. 

Now Auburn is set to do battle with their first SEC opponent, the Tigers of Missouri, who are coming off a victory over Abilene Christian.

Missouri will be 2-1 heading into Jordan-Hare with wins over Louisiana Tech and ACU and a blowout loss to Kansas State.

Missouri's starting quarterback Brady Cook has 626 passing yards on the season to go along with four touchdowns and three interceptions. These numbers give him a QBR of 58.3.

Missouri is not a very good team, and Auburn should be able to take care of business if they play well in front of the home crowd. But after the display against Penn State, it is a bit hard to have confidence that Auburn will come out and play well against an SEC opponent.

Hopefully, this week will give some clarity to Auburn's quarterback situation as they prepare to enter an absolutely brutal stretch of their schedule.

After a rough start, the Auburn football team will try and get back in good spirits with the betting community.

Let's look at the lines for Auburn's matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

FanDuel SportsBook

Jarquez Hunter carrying the ball against Penn State.

Auburn (-7.5)

Bet MGM

Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_5920

Auburn (-7)

Caesars SportsBook

TJ FInley vs Penn State.

Auburn (-7)

WynnBet SportsBook

Landen King makes a catch vs Penn State.

Auburn (-7)

PointsBet

Anders Carlson before a kick against Penn State.

Auburn (-7)

Draft Kings SportsBook

Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_5210

Auburn (-7)

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

Robby Ashford is tackled against Penn State.

Auburn (-7)

Fubo SportsBook

Avery Jernigan and Jalil Irvin in warmups against Penn State.

Auburn (-7)

Sugar House

Sean Clifford

Auburn (-7)

UNI Bet

Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_5200

Auburn (-7)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Missouri Tigers helmet shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Eagle takes flight vs Penn State.
Football

Getting to know more about Auburn's newest commit Gernorris Wilson

By Andrew Stefaniak
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How much are Auburn Basketball tickets this season?

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a pass breakup against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Aumsu03
Football

Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday chimes in on how to fix the Auburn offense

By Zac Blackerby
TJ Finley vs Pem State
Football

Week 4 SEC Power Rankings: Is Auburn the worst team in the SEC?

By Lance Dawe
Eku Leota rushing the passer vs Penn State.
Football

Who were Auburn's top defenders against Penn State according to PFF?

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Podcasts

PODCAST: How is Auburn football so much worse than a year ago?

By Zac Blackerby
Bryan Harsin pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn

By Zac Blackerby