What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

After a blowout loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Auburn is now 0-3 against the spread as the 29-point loss didn't quite cover the (+2.5) line Auburn was given in the contest.

Now Auburn is set to do battle with their first SEC opponent, the Tigers of Missouri, who are coming off a victory over Abilene Christian.

Missouri will be 2-1 heading into Jordan-Hare with wins over Louisiana Tech and ACU and a blowout loss to Kansas State.

Missouri's starting quarterback Brady Cook has 626 passing yards on the season to go along with four touchdowns and three interceptions. These numbers give him a QBR of 58.3.

Missouri is not a very good team, and Auburn should be able to take care of business if they play well in front of the home crowd. But after the display against Penn State, it is a bit hard to have confidence that Auburn will come out and play well against an SEC opponent.

Hopefully, this week will give some clarity to Auburn's quarterback situation as they prepare to enter an absolutely brutal stretch of their schedule.

After a rough start, the Auburn football team will try and get back in good spirits with the betting community.

Let's look at the lines for Auburn's matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

FanDuel SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-7.5) Bet MGM Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-7) Caesars SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-7) WynnBet SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-7) PointsBet Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-7) Draft Kings SportsBook Auburn (-7) Sports Illustrated SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-7) Fubo SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-7) Sugar House Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (-7) UNI Bet Auburn (-7)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch