Vegas doesn't like Auburn's chances of winning the SEC West this year

Now that college football is back this weekend and starting QB announcements are being made across the conference, betting odds are getting dropped for the 2022 season and most of them aren't kind to Auburn.

BetMGM, in collaboration with The Athletic, released SEC odds on Tuesday afternoon and, as expected, the Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win the SEC West at -400. Behind the Tide out of the West are Texas A&M (+600) and then a tie between Ole Miss and Arkansas at +1600. LSU has +4000 odds, Mississippi State has +6000, and Auburn's holding up the rear with +10000 odds of winning the SEC West.

When discussing Over/Unders, The Athletic's 8 CFB writers unanimously picked the "under" on Auburn's 6.5 win total, at -160 odds. They had this to say about the Tigers' chances:

Ouch. No one is showing confidence in Auburn after the Bryan Harsin fiasco last year. The Tigers host Penn State in Week 3 and travel to Georgia in October on top of the difficult SEC West schedule. It’s not easy to find seven wins in that schedule.

Adding insult to injury, The Athletic predicts Alabama will face off against Auburn's other main rival, Georgia, in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs are -550 to win the East, but +150 underdogs to defeat Saban's Tide in Atlanta for (presumably) a College Football Playoff berth. Kentucky has the second-best odds in the East, at +1200, with Tennessee at +1400 and Florida at +1600. UGA's case is bolstered by their schedule, which after a test against Oregon in Week 1, doesn't have them facing another preseason Top 25 team until Kentucky on November 19th. Even their games against conference rivals Auburn and Tennessee, always a possibility to be closer than polls might indicate, are at home while the annual matchup against Florida is on neutral ground in Jacksonville, FL.

When asked to pick "dark-horse" (20-1 or greater odds) teams for the SEC Championship game, four writers picked Tennessee, and three picked Kentucky to upset Georgia and make it to Atlanta. One writer, currently unknown, picked Mississippi State to upset both Alabama and Texas A&M to make it to Atlanta out of the West.

Auburn has t a long way to go to regain credibility in the eyes of the media and Vegas, and that starts on September 3rd as Auburn opens the 2022 season with a home matchup with the Mercer Bears. Full coverage of the game will be available right here at Auburn Daily.

