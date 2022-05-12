Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football's odds to win the SEC Championship

Do you agree with these odds for Auburn football to win the SEC?

Auburn football's odds to win the SEC football Championship are not great. In fact, they are lower than they should be. Also, teams like Ole Miss, LSU, Arkansas, and Florida are probably given too high of odds from the folks in Las Vegas.

Looking at the odds to win the SEC Championship set by the folks at Bet Online, Auburn has 66/1 odds to win the SEC Championship for the 2022-2023 season. they are tied with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss the odds for the Auburn Tigers, as well as some other notable teams throughout the SEC like Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Mississippi State, and South Carolina.

The guys also discuss Auburn basketball's chances of winning the recruitment battle for Julian Phillips. He announces his decision Thursday afternoon. This topic then turns into a debate over who could start at the three position if Phillips were to choose Auburn. Would he start over Allen Flannigan? Both sides make their case. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Here are the full odds from Bet Online.

Odds to win SEC Conference 2022-23

Alabama 1/1

Georgia 5/4

Texas A&M 11/1

Florida 33/1

Ole Miss 33/1

Kentucky 40/1

Tennessee 40/1

LSU 50/1

Arkansas 66/1

Auburn 66/1

South Carolina 100/1

Mississippi State 200/1

Missouri 400/1

Vanderbilt 500/1

