Five bold predictions for Auburn this college football season

What's your bold prediction for the Auburn football season?

With the Auburn football season being just days away, it's always fun to throw out some bold predictions to see if they come to fruition over the course of the college football season. 

The Auburn Tigers have a roster with a lot of questions, but room for plenty of upside with several players that could break out. 

Here are some bold predictions for Auburn football this year. 

TJ Finley starts all 12 games

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) rolls away from Alabama pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

I said this on my podcast, Locked On Auburn, and was met with some frustrated fans. Some admit that it could be a possibility and lose hope with the idea, while others said that Finley would start the year and would ultimately lose the job to Robby Ashford or Zach Calzada. 

After naming Finley the starter, this coaching staff isn't going to want to pull him. If Finely gets pulled, it means something bad has happened. 

Tar'varish Dawson leads Auburn in targets and receptions

Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Last year, Kobe Hudson led the Tigers in targets and catches. After transferring to UCF, Dawson is next in line at the same position at wide receiver. We've heard nothing but high praise towards Dawson from the coaching staff. He could be primed to pop off in 2022.

John Samuel Shenker leads Auburn in touchdown catches

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The veteran tight end did not have any scoring receptions in 2021, while Hudson and Demetris Robertson tied for the team lead with four. Shenker has a chance to take a big step forward this season in the passing game even after setting records for Auburn tight ends a season ago.

Cam Riley leads Auburn in tackles

Junior linebacker Cam Riley (#13) at Auburn's fall camp.

A ton of attention is rightfully on Owen Pappoe, but I believe the way the defensive coaching staff will use Riley is close to the line of scrimmage where he can use his size to engage in contact with interior linemen and pursue running backs close to the line. This is a recipe for tackles, tackles, and more tackles. We've seen Zakoby McClain succeed in his role, Riley is the next man up.

Eku Leota leads Auburn in sacks

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers edge Eku Leota (55) pressures as Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Cole Carson (50) blocks for quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn defense has several elite pass rushers on this squad like Derick Hall and Colby Wooden. With opposing offenses focusing on Hall and Wooden, Leota's impact will be felt consistently by SEC quarterbacks. 

I also predict that Leota finishes in the top three in the SEC in sacks. 

