Former Auburn Tiger Brandon King signs with the Indianapolis Colts

The two time Super Bowl Champion is signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Brandon King was a key special teams player during his time at Auburn. His play was impressive enough to earn pre-draft workouts with the New England Patriots and would ultimately sign with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Since that singing, he won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and became a free agent this offseason. The former Auburn Tiger has agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts.

King was a key part of Bill Belichick's special teams unit but suffered injuries that caused him to miss the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Adam Schefter reported the news on King citing King's agent as a source on the story.

The deal is not yet signed and officially done both both sides have agreed to terms.

King played no less than 65% of the snaps on special teams in every season that he was able to during his time with the New England Patriots. He and Matthew Slater were seen as the best special teams duo in the NFL.

Now with the Colts, it is assumed that he will be filling the role left behind by special teamer Matthew Adams after he signed a deal with the Chicago Bears.

King is currently 28 years old and should have a few more seasons in the league and will look to add one more Super Bowl championship to his resume now with the Colts.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube