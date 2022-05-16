Skip to main content

Quarterback target Brock Glenn gives top five, talks tie to Auburn

Brock Glenn performed well at the Elite 11 Nashville camp and put Auburn in his top five.

Auburn's remaining quarterback target has ties to the school. So much so, that it's even his first name. 

Auburn Brock Glenn threw at the Elite 11 camp in Nashville this weekend. The 4-star quarterback impressed many of the folks that were in attendance and is drawing in more offers every day. 

His current top five is Auburn, TCU, Virginia, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State. 

Still, it seems like he will be an SEC quarterback unless his official visit to TCU blows him away next weekend or Virginia closes out the recruitment strong. He is in deep talks with Auburn, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State. 

Glenn sees his recruitment coming to an end sometime around mid-June and plans to take four official visits before making his decision. 

The Tigers have to love that he has some strong family ties to the program. Sports Illustrated's John Garcia asked him, "So Auburn Brock Glenn. Is that a thing?"

The Memphis native said, "Yes sir. Auburn Brock Glenn. My family, my grandfather actually, was here today. He graduated from vet school in 1963 from Vet school at Auburn. He's been a practicing veterinarian all of his life and he's still going today. We try to get him to stop to retire and relax but that's what he enjoys."

Glenn also shared that his uncle went to Auburn for a little bit as well as his cousin. 

Auburn is seen by many as the favorite for the Lausanne Collegiate School stand-out passer but it will come down to those official visits over the next few weeks. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

Quarterback target Brock Glenn gives top five, talks tie to Auburn

By Zac Blackerbyjust now
Auburn baseball celebrates a series win over Alabama.
Baseball

Auburn baseball wins an abbreviated series against Alabama

By Lindsay Crosby34 minutes ago
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football adds safety Craig McDonald via the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football adds Craig McDonald via the transfer portal

By Zac BlackerbyMay 14, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Football makes top five for linebacker recruit

By Andrew StefaniakMay 14, 2022
Auburn baseball celebrates after sweeping South Carolina.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's game two win over Alabama

By Andrew StefaniakMay 14, 2022
41 AU baseball v Alabama-6587
Baseball

Breakdown: John Armstrong's return to the bullpen provides depth and competitiveness

By Lindsay CrosbyMay 14, 2022
Auburn baseball celebrates after a walk off score by Nate LaRue.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's win over Alabama

By Andrew StefaniakMay 14, 2022