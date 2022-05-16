Quarterback target Brock Glenn gives top five, talks tie to Auburn

Brock Glenn performed well at the Elite 11 Nashville camp and put Auburn in his top five.

Auburn's remaining quarterback target has ties to the school. So much so, that it's even his first name.

Auburn Brock Glenn threw at the Elite 11 camp in Nashville this weekend. The 4-star quarterback impressed many of the folks that were in attendance and is drawing in more offers every day.

His current top five is Auburn, TCU, Virginia, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State.

Still, it seems like he will be an SEC quarterback unless his official visit to TCU blows him away next weekend or Virginia closes out the recruitment strong. He is in deep talks with Auburn, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State.

Glenn sees his recruitment coming to an end sometime around mid-June and plans to take four official visits before making his decision.

The Tigers have to love that he has some strong family ties to the program. Sports Illustrated's John Garcia asked him, "So Auburn Brock Glenn. Is that a thing?"

The Memphis native said, "Yes sir. Auburn Brock Glenn. My family, my grandfather actually, was here today. He graduated from vet school in 1963 from Vet school at Auburn. He's been a practicing veterinarian all of his life and he's still going today. We try to get him to stop to retire and relax but that's what he enjoys."

Glenn also shared that his uncle went to Auburn for a little bit as well as his cousin.

Auburn is seen by many as the favorite for the Lausanne Collegiate School stand-out passer but it will come down to those official visits over the next few weeks.

