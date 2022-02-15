How much patience does Bryan Harsin deserve?

It’s that time of year when fans look back on the college football season their team just had and either rejoice in its successes or wallow in their failures. With coaching talent in the SEC at an all-time high, patience is something that seems to run short for fans and alumni in the high-speed arms race that is the SEC West.

In December of 2020, Auburn made the $21 million decision to move on from Gus Malzahn after eight years of better than average but less than acceptable results. Lots of names were floated out there but in the end, they hired Bryan Harsin away from Boise State to do the job. Some lamented the hire because of his lack of SEC ties coming from the Mountain West but Allen Greene took a chance on the man from Boise.

Bryan Harsin took over for a coach that averaged top 10 recruiting classes during his tenure but was unable to use that talent to compete for the SEC West consistently. Yet and still, there were some who believed a change wasn’t necessary and the clock started ticking for Harsin and his staff from the time he landed in Auburn for his introductory press conference. He talked about building culture and a foundation for success but how long does building a winning culture take?! Let’s take a look back at SEC West first-year head coaches since 2000 to see how they fared in their first 2 seasons.

ALABAMA

Dennis Franchione took over the Tide in 2001. His team went in 7-5. 4-4 in the SEC in his opening campaign with an appearance in the Independence Bowl. The following year he went 10-3, 6-2 in the SEC. Franchione later left Tuscaloosa for College Station.

Mike Price was technically hired after Franchione but amazingly got fired before coaching a single game.

Mike Shula took over for Price in 2003 and managed to go 4-9, 2-6 in the SEC in year one. Year 2 was an improvement but mediocre still by every measurable standard as the Tide finished 6-6, 3-5 in the SEC. Shula was later fired.

Nick Saban took the reigns from Mike Shula in 2007. He went 7-6 in his first-year campaign, 4-4 in the SEC. Year two produced a 12-1 season capped with a loss to Utah in the Sugar Bowl. Saban won a few championships after that and is still the head coach.

ARKANSAS

Bobby Petrino went 5-7 overall, 2-6 in the SEC in his debut season in 2008. In year 2 his squad produced an 8-5 overall record 3-5 in the SEC. Petrino was later fired in disgrace for non-football-related reasons.

John L. Smith took over for Petrino in 2012 and went 4-8 overall, 2-6 in the SEC in his opening season. He was given the left foot of fellowship after only one season.

Brett Bielema went 3-9 in his 2013 debut while somehow doing worse than his predecessor. Arky went 0-8 in conference play that year. Given the chance to right his wrongs Brett followed up with a 7-6 record in year 2 but managed only 2-6 in the SEC.

Sam Pittman went 4-7, 3-7 in the SEC in year one. This one is odd because he played an all-SEC schedule due to COVID and won the Armed Forces Bowl against Tulsa to finish with 4 wins. In year 2 he went 7-6, 4-4 in the SEC, and is still currently the head coach.

LSU

Before there was Super Saban there was still pretty good Saban who took over LSU in 2000. He went 8-4, 5-3 in the SEC. In year two he went 8-5 overall and 5-3 again in the SEC. Saban later left for the NFL and produced a BCS title in 2003.

Les Miles took over for Saban in 2005. He went 11-2, 7-1 in the SEC in year one. Year two produced another 11-2 record, 6-2 in the SEC. Les ultimately won a natty in 2007 and made ide it back in 2011 losing to Alabama. After years of success, he was finally let go 4 games into the 2017 season.

Ed Orgeron took over for Les Miles in 2017 after Miles was let go 4 games in. His team finished 9-4, 6-2 in the SEC that year. Coach O convinced university brass he was the man for the job and had the interim removed from his title. In his first full year, LSU went 10-3, 5-3 in the sec. One year later he went undefeated on the road to one of the greatest seasons by any team ever. Undefeated, championship, and a Heisman winner. Coach O and LSU parted will part ways after the 2021 season.

OLE MISS

In 2005 Coach Orgeron took over Ole Miss from David Cutcliffe. He went 3-8, 1-7 in the SEC in year one. He followed that up with a 4-8, 2-6 in the SEC in year 2. He was eventually fired.

Houston Nutt became Ole Miss’ fearless leader in 2008. He went 9-4, 5-3 in the SEC in year one. Year two produced similar results at 9-4, 4-4 in the SEC. He was fired.

Hugh Freeze was hired to lead the Ole Miss in 2012. He went 7-6, 3-5 in the SEC that year. In year two he was 8-5, 3-5 in the SEC. Freeze was later fired for misconduct.

Matt Luke took over the Rebels fully in 2018. He went 5-7, 1-7 in the SEC in year one. Year 2 produced a paltry 4-8, 2-6 in the SEC. Luke was fired.

Lane Kiffin took over the rebels in 2020. He went 5-5 with an all-SEC schedule in year one. Year 2 the Rebels went 10-2, 6-2 in the SEC. Kiffin is still currently the head coach.

Miss State

Sylvester Croom took over Miss State in 2004 and went 3-8, 2-6 in the SEC that year. He followed that up with a terrible 3-8, 1-7 in the SEC. Things never really got better and he was eventually fired.

Dan Mullen took over Miss State in 2009 and went 5-7, 3-5 in the SEC in year 1. He went 9-4, 4-4 in the SEC West the following year. Mullen eventually left for Florida to be a head coach.

Joe Morehead took over the Bulldogs in 2018 and went 8-4, 4-4 in the SEC. Year two produced 6-7, 3-5 in the SEC. The regression in year two led to his firing.

Mike Leach took the reigns at Mississippi State in January of 2020. Year one was less than stellar as the Bulldogs went 4-7, 3-7 in the SEC. In year two he improved the Bulldogs to 7-6, 4-4 in the SEC. Leach is still the head coach of the Bulldogs.

TEXAS A&M

The Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. Coach Kevin Sumlin debuted 11-2, 6-2 in the SEC. He followed that up with 9-4, 4-4 in the SEC. Sumlin was fired near the end of the 2017 season.

Jimbo Fisher took the reins from Sumlin in 2018. He went 9-4, 5-3 in the SEC in year 1. He proceeded to go 8-5, 4-4 in the SEC in year two and is still currently the head coach.

AUBURN

Auburn Hired Gene Chizik to lead the Tiger in 2009. He went 8-5, 3-5 in the SEC in year one. Chizik followed that up with an undefeated campaign in year 2 culminating in a national championship and Heisman winner. Chizik was fired after the 2012 season due to poor results.

Gus Malzahn took over the Tiger in 2013. In year 1 he went 12-2, 7-1 in the SEC coming with 3 points on a championship. In year 2 he was 8-4, 4-4 in the SEC West. Auburn fired the Gus Bus after the 2020 season.

So does Bryan Harsin deserve more patience from fans and alumni? History is rife with examples of coaches who found success after a not-so-great second year. Others were fired after winning championships a few years later. He can’t go 6-7 again but any improvement in year two should warrant patience with his process. Building a winner isn’t easy and only the strong survive.