Skip to main content

Are the wheels in motion for the powers that be in Auburn?

Is the battle between Bryan Harsin and the powers that be coming to an end?

Some folks have wanted Bryan Harsin out as soon as he was hired. 

The battle between Harsin and powers that be at Auburn has been ongoing since the beginning of his tenure on The Plains. Over the next month or so, many are expected that battle to come to an end. 

AL.com's John Talty joined the Paul Finebaum show to discuss what is going on at Auburn. He was asked what he thinks the people behind the scenes are looking at right now. 

"I think they're thinking about who the next guy is going to be," Talty said. "I think they are thinking about how much they are going to have to contribute to make this problem go away. I think that those wheels are already in motion and they've been in motion for a while. You could argue that the day he was hired against the wishes of some of those people, the wheels were in motion for him to inevitably get fired."

Auburn is also looking for a new athletics director after the man who hired Harsin, Allen Greene, stepped away with a few months left on his contract. 

"He's been fighting such an uphill battle since day one because he was not the preferred choice of these people," Talty told Finebaum. "You know, I think it's already led to Allen Greene being gone, we've talked about that in the past too. He very publicly bucked the wishes of these people, hired Bryan Harsin with no ties to the south or the SEC and it has played out predictably poorly."

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Bryan Harsin pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Spirit, a bald eagle, will fly her final pre-game flight and retire after the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Spirit s first football game flight was September 28, 2002.
Football

3-star OT Gernorris Wilson commits to Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Tank Bigsby tackled by Penn State.
Football

Auburn football has to give star running back Tank Bigsby more touches

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Sharife Cooper signs deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

Five things Auburn football needs to do to turn things around

By Lance Dawe
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

What Bryan Harsin said to the media about Penn State, previewing Missouri

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
News

Auburn basketball's new practice facility is "on hold", per Bruce Pearl

By Lindsay Crosby
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders works with the Tigers during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Grambling State in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Tcl Grambling Jackson State
Football

Auburn Twitter seems to want Deion Sanders to be the next head football coach

By Zac Blackerby