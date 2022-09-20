The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn

Some folks have wanted Bryan Harsin out as soon as he was hired.

The battle between Harsin and powers that be at Auburn has been ongoing since the beginning of his tenure on The Plains. Over the next month or so, many are expected that battle to come to an end.

AL.com's John Talty joined the Paul Finebaum show to discuss what is going on at Auburn. He was asked what he thinks the people behind the scenes are looking at right now.

"I think they're thinking about who the next guy is going to be," Talty said. "I think they are thinking about how much they are going to have to contribute to make this problem go away. I think that those wheels are already in motion and they've been in motion for a while. You could argue that the day he was hired against the wishes of some of those people, the wheels were in motion for him to inevitably get fired."

Auburn is also looking for a new athletics director after the man who hired Harsin, Allen Greene, stepped away with a few months left on his contract.

"He's been fighting such an uphill battle since day one because he was not the preferred choice of these people," Talty told Finebaum. "You know, I think it's already led to Allen Greene being gone, we've talked about that in the past too. He very publicly bucked the wishes of these people, hired Bryan Harsin with no ties to the south or the SEC and it has played out predictably poorly."

