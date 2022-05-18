Skip to main content

Bryan Harsin slides in CBS Sports' coaches rankings

Auburn football's Bryan Harsin slides in the CBS Sports' coaches rankings.

Bryan Harsin was ranked as the 27th best coach in last year's college football coach rankings put out by CBS Sports

He had garnered enough respect to be seen as a top 30 coach in college football despite not leading a power five school. A year later, he dropped 21 spots and is listed at number 48. 

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards dropped the most in the rankings from a year ago after sliding 34 spots. Harsin was second sliding 21 spots. Indiana coach Tom Allen slid 20 spots from last year's rankings. 

Here's what CBS said about Harsin

Look at what Auburn has done to Harsin! He came to Auburn last year with enough reputation to debut in our rankings at 27, and yet, one 6-7 season later -- not to mention surviving a possible coup -- has him dropping 21 spots in the rankings. The good news is hopes for Auburn aren't high in 2022, so if Harsin exceeds them, he could fly right back up the board. The bad news is hopes aren't high for Auburn in 2022, and Harsin's already on the hot seat. 

Harsin will have the opportunity to right the ship in 2022. Auburn's first five games are winnable and at Jordan-Hare Stadium. If Harsin and the Tigers can win those first five games, Auburn all of a sudden will be in a much better spot than many experts are predicting at this point of the season. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Bryan Harsin slides in CBS Sports' coaches rankings

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Auburn baseball celebrates a series win over Alabama.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's midweek win over Samford

By Andrew Stefaniak33 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a shot against Vanderbilt Commodores forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) during the second half at Auburn Arena. Smith led all scoring with 31 points. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

NBA Draft Lottery: Jabari Smith may play with Chuma Okeke for the Orlando Magic

By Zac Blackerby12 hours ago
Dec 12, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) makes a catch for a touchdown while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Football

Top ten Auburn football all-time receiving yard leaders

By Andrew Stefaniak12 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Ranking Auburn football's seven incoming transfers

By Zac Blackerby13 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Can Auburn use turnover margin to its advantage in 2022?

By Lance Dawe18 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football's transfer portal situation

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Basketball

Best scenarios for Jabari Smith in the NBA Draft Lottery

By Gray OldenburgMay 17, 2022