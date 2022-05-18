Bryan Harsin slides in CBS Sports' coaches rankings

Bryan Harsin was ranked as the 27th best coach in last year's college football coach rankings put out by CBS Sports.

He had garnered enough respect to be seen as a top 30 coach in college football despite not leading a power five school. A year later, he dropped 21 spots and is listed at number 48.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards dropped the most in the rankings from a year ago after sliding 34 spots. Harsin was second sliding 21 spots. Indiana coach Tom Allen slid 20 spots from last year's rankings.

Here's what CBS said about Harsin.

Look at what Auburn has done to Harsin! He came to Auburn last year with enough reputation to debut in our rankings at 27, and yet, one 6-7 season later -- not to mention surviving a possible coup -- has him dropping 21 spots in the rankings. The good news is hopes for Auburn aren't high in 2022, so if Harsin exceeds them, he could fly right back up the board. The bad news is hopes aren't high for Auburn in 2022, and Harsin's already on the hot seat.

Harsin will have the opportunity to right the ship in 2022. Auburn's first five games are winnable and at Jordan-Hare Stadium. If Harsin and the Tigers can win those first five games, Auburn all of a sudden will be in a much better spot than many experts are predicting at this point of the season.

