Bryan Harsin has been fired by the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn football program is moving on from Bryan Harsin.

Auburn has officially fired Bryan Harsin.

Harsin’s firing comes immediately after Auburn finalized a deal with new athletic director John Cohen, who resigned from Mississippi State to take the same position on the Plains.

The Tigers are 3-5, 1-4 in the SEC this season and have lost their last four straight. Auburn has also finished towards the bottom of the SEC in recruiting since Harsin became the head coach for the Auburn Tigers.

Harsin was the head coach at Auburn for only 20 games after a successful tenure at Boise State. Many did not expect him to survive the season after failing to take the program forward after a 6-7 season during his only full season with Auburn. He was 9-12 with the Tigers.

After surviving a stunt to get him removed as Auburn’s head coach over the offseason, Harsin acknowledged the fiasco at SEC Media Days and sent a message to folks who were skeptical of how he was leading his program. His instructions? “Just watch.”

The search for the next head coach will be interesting. President Roberts will be going through his first head coaching hire and Auburn does not have a permanent Athletics Director in place after the program spilt ways with Allen Green last month.

Auburn will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

