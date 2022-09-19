Paul Finebaum chimes in on Bryan Harsin's tenure at Auburn

Everyone is coming after Auburn and Bryan Harsin after the big loss against Penn State.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum is the latest to not hold back when it comes to opinions about Harsin and his tenure on the Plains. He joined Matt Barrie on ESPN to break down what was happening on the Plains.

"It was a disaster," Finebaum said. "You can't start carving the name on the tombstone yet but it's hard to imagine after what happened Saturday that Bryan Harsin survives. I'm being gentle. My old newspaper column would have a deadly headline but this team has nothing going for it. The offense was inept, nothing that they tried worked."

Auburn's offense averaged just 3.3 yards per rushing attempt against the Nittany Lions despite having one of the best pair of running backs in the SEC. Auburn occasionally found success through the passing game but would then find itself committing a penalty or having momentum stalled.

The schedule only gets tougher after this weekend's SEC opener against Missouri. This one certainly seems like a must-win for Auburn and Harsin moving forward.

Finebaum added, "When you realize that Auburn has to face Georgia and Alabama later in the season in addition to Texas A&M, and Arkansas, and Ole Miss, and Mississippi State, and LSU, they're looking at a disastrous season which means coaching change."

Hear all of Finebaum's comments below.

