Auburn Football coach Bryan Harsin shares his thoughts as the Tigers head into summer

Coach Bryan Harsin talks about where the Auburn Football program is on the recruiting trail.

Coach Bryan Harsin has had an eventful first year on the Plains, but all of that seems behind him now. The Auburn Football players are officially done with spring and are getting some much-needed rest as they prepare for what the summer holds. 

On the other hand, the coaching staff is switching their focus to recruiting. To compete in the SEC, you have to be able to recruit at a very high level, and Harsin and the staff did a great job bringing in the 21st overall recruiting class for 2022. The issue with that is there are eight SEC schools with recruiting classes better than Auburn's 2022 class. If he wants success in Auburn, Coach Harsin will need to start producing classes better than most of his SEC foes. 

Recently Coach Harsin was on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning and here is what he had to say about his Auburn Tiger Football team. 

“After spring number one, we did our evaluations with our players and they had to finish up finals,” So all those things went well. Now the coaches for the first time are on the road, getting a chance to get with all the coaches. We hit Alabama, we’re into Georgia at this point and that’s been a positive for us. I think getting players on campus, that’s been the goal. As many times as we can, even to the same guy. If we can just get guys on campus, that’s going to help us. So we’ve been really working hard on that.”

It is a great sign for the state of Auburn Football that the coaching staff is recruiting hard in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida since many Auburn players past and present hail from those states. 

Here are Coach Harsin's thoughts on Auburn's summer plans on the recruiting trail.

“Our coaches do a great job of talking with the coaches, getting the players on campus. Then I get a chance to see them and sit down with them. So from that standpoint, I like where we’re at. That’s going to have to continue through this month. We’ll do some official visits, and then we’ll have some more official visits in June but that’s when the camps kick in and we’ll get as many guys to our camps as we can. We want to see those guys compete, we also want to be around them. So it’s going to be a busy month in May, it’s going to be a busy month in June, little time off when it goes dead in July, and then we pick back up in July before fall camp.”

One of the big knocks on Coach Harsin during all of the controversy this off-season was that he is not working hard enough on the recruiting trail. These statements from Coach Harsin put those concerns to bed. Coach Harsin is doing an excellent job of putting this program in a good place heading into summer. 

