Bryan Harsin trolls the Oklahoma Sooners on social media

Bryan Harsin won social media Friday morning.

Auburn fans are seeing a lit more of Bryan Harsin this offseason and it's been a lot of fun. 

PFF put out a tweet asking their followers what the first play that comes to mind when you see an Oklahoma Sooners helmet. 

Auburn's head coach quote tweeted it with a picture of Boise State defeating the Sooners in overtime in the 2006 Fiesta Bowl when the Broncos went for two to secure the win and the upset. Boise State won that game 43-42. 

Specifically, the picture was of Ian Johnson who scored the game-winning two-point conversion. 

Harsin was the offensive coordinator and the play-caller in that game before he eventually became head coach for Boise State in 2014. 

Reminder, Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC soon. 

This lines up with what we have seen over the last few months with Harsin. Ranging from him showing up to Auburn football's paintball decked out from head to toe in camo gear to handing out doughnuts to Auburn University students at midnight at the library during finals week to help with morale. 

Auburn players have defended Harsin and his character throughout outside attacks and now people outside the program are learning more and more about Auburn's head coach and most love what they see. 

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
