College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn

Almost no one is expecting Bryan Harsin to survive the season at Auburn.

After the loss to Penn State, questions are swirling around the offense and how the Tigers will consistently be able to score points.

While the offense is struggling this season, the fit may not have been there from the start. Bruce Feldman joined the Paul Finebaum Show and gave his thoughts on the situation at Auburn.

“Look, Auburn is maybe the craziest of all these jobs in that people have gone there and won,” Feldman said on the Paul Finebaum Show. “Gene Chizik went and got a national title. Gus Malzahn played for one. Yes, the greatest coach in the history of the sport is in your state, but the resources are really high, the expectations are going to be crazy. It just doesn’t seem like it was a very good fit with Bryan Harsin. All bets will be off if they somehow lose to Missouri this weekend. Beyond that, I think maybe a couple of weeks later you’re look at a time when you have a back-to-back of LSU and Georgia. I don’t know how much further I think this would go with Bryan Harsin. But I think there will be a lot of people who are intrigued by the job. If you’re them, do you make a run at Lane Kiffin, who we know has done a really good job in the same division? We know he knows Nick Saban’s program well. Do they try to consider Hugh Freeze, who they obviously know knows that conference well? There are going to be plenty of candidates who will listen because it’s Auburn and people have won there. They’ve won big there. It’s just a matter of how much stability is around you.”

Auburn opens up SEC play against Missouri this Saturday at 11:00 CT

