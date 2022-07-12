NFL.com names Carl Lawson the non-QB MVP of the New York Jets

Carl Lawson will be a big part of what the New York Jets will do on defense this season.

Going into his sixth year in the NFL, he has shown his ability to cause disruption in the backfield much like he did while with the Auburn Tigers. His first step off the line paired with his hands creates a force that is tough to block on the edge of the pocket.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote about each AFC team's non-QB MVP. For the New York Jets, he named Carl Lawson.

Here's what he wrote on NFL.com.

Here's a curveball for you. Sure, I could have picked Elijah Moore or C.J. Mosley -- both probably safer picks. But where's the fun in that? Lawson hasn't yet played a down for Robert Saleh in New York, losing his entire first season with the Jets after tearing his Achilles in August. But the fit is there. If he comes back healthy, Lawson provides a motor off the edge. Sure, he has just 20 total sacks in four seasons on the field, but he was super disruptive when we last saw him, ranking fourth in pressures and second in QB hits among edge rushers in 2020. So imagine Lawson leading the league in sacks in Saleh's system, as the Jets' defense soars to new heights. That's the train I'm jumping aboard here.

