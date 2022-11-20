Carnell Williams gives senior class high praise after win vs Western Kentucky

Auburn football was able to send this senior class out with a big 41-17 win on Senior Night vs the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

As has been the case for the past three weeks, Carnell Williams has shown incredible emotion and heart when talking about any member of the Auburn football program.

Here's what the Interim Head Coach said after the win over Western Kentucky.

"I am honored…. To be a part of that Auburn family. I mean, 24 seniors. They have been through two head coaches… multiple, multiple position coaches, Covid, George Floyd, and what have happened in the past three weeks. And the way that they have responded. I talked to the team earlier in the week, just about the way they have responded. They have had every excuse, and we were all wanting more. They have given me so much confidence to do this job. I go from the first week of being a scared puppy, to watching my guys, each guy’s coming out of offense saying, “Coach we believe in you, Coach, we’re so happy.” To give me that confidence, on this staff, the support of the Auburn family, the fans, wow. The love (from) former teammates, former players, the students on campus, it’s unreal. It’s unreal the confidence they have given me. I want it so bad for them.

“I just thank this team, the coaching staff, for taking a chance on a guy opening their heart when I challenged them. We’re all in. I don’t know, I’m sure you guys are going to get the next coach, I don’t know, I really don’t care. My seat doesn’t dictate my service. Auburn is special, those kids are special, there’s a lot of people that took a chance on me and poured into my life. That gave me hope when I was hopeless. So again, my seat doesn’t dictate my service. Now it could impact it, but, it doesn’t dictate how much I serve regardless. I’m going to make it about these players.

“Now on to the game, we got off to a hot start. We have been stressing all week about how we want to start fast. Felt like if we start fast we could jump on them and make them quit. I tip my hat off to that Western Kentucky team, really good team, well-coached team. Those kids, they kept fighting, they got down 17-3 and didn’t blink. But, being tied 17-17 going into half, to hear D-Hall and all those seniors come up and rally the troops. And I know you all want me to talk about what we did in the second half and what the adjustment was so great. Man, those guys went in there, and I honestly left the room and let them handle it. I heard them talking about self-inflicted wounds, not doing what they were coached to do, not playing team ball, that was it, that was it. And we coaches got together and made some wrinkles and things we liked. Some opportunities that we missed on that were good plays… just selfish bonehead plays. So, it’s these kids and this staff, man.“

