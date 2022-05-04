Skip to main content

Nebraska Transfer Defensive Lineman Casey Rogers names Auburn in top three

Auburn is in the running for another defender in the transfer portal.

The transfer portal has been red hot over the past few weeks and continues to take college football by storm. 

Since the start of spring practice, Auburn has not added anyone via the transfer portal. That could change soon. 

Casey Rodgers, a defensive lineman from Nebraska put Auburn in his top three schools. 

His final three according to a tweet from his personal account were the Auburn Tigers, the USC Trojans, and the Oregon Ducks. 

Auburn already has a stacked defensive front but the former 3-star (0.8526 per 247Sports Composite) prospect from the class of 2018 could help add some depth to the Tigers' defensive front. 

Rodgers spent four years at Nebraska before entering the transfer portal on April 21. The defensive lineman's transfer came as a surprise to the Nebraska camp as he was expected to be a starter in 2022 for the Cornhuskers. Over his career at Nebraska, Rogers played in 23 games with a single start coming in 2020. He saw eight games of action in 2020 and seven in 2021. Last year, he finished with 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, and .5 sacks across seven games.

According to his tweet, Rodgers should make a final announcement soon. 

Auburn has already added two front-seven defenders through the transfer portal this offseason. Oregon defensive tackle Jayson Jones and North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Coach Bryan Harsin gets his team ready to start the first practice of spring.First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Nebraska Transfer Defensive Lineman Casey Rogers names Auburn in top three

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Football

Podcast: The 2022 Auburn football schedule is ridiculous

By Zac Blackerby24 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Does Auburn football's strength of schedule effect their record in 2022?

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Football

Having Jaiden Ausberry's brother on the roster could be huge for the Auburn Tigers

By Zac BlackerbyMay 3, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Podcasts

Podcast: When is Auburn football going to engage in the transfer portal?

By Zac BlackerbyMay 3, 2022
Sep 16, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Eli Stove (12) carries against the Mercer Bears during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

A look at Auburn's fascinating history versus the Mercer Bears

By Zac BlackerbyMay 2, 2022
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks free for a big gainer against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham03
Football

Where some 2023 NFL Draft Big Boards have Tank Bigsby

By Andrew StefaniakMay 2, 2022
Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Making the case for all of Auburn's quarterbacks

By Lance DaweMay 2, 2022