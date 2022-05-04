Nebraska Transfer Defensive Lineman Casey Rogers names Auburn in top three

Auburn is in the running for another defender in the transfer portal.

The transfer portal has been red hot over the past few weeks and continues to take college football by storm.

Since the start of spring practice, Auburn has not added anyone via the transfer portal. That could change soon.

Casey Rodgers, a defensive lineman from Nebraska put Auburn in his top three schools.

His final three according to a tweet from his personal account were the Auburn Tigers, the USC Trojans, and the Oregon Ducks.

Auburn already has a stacked defensive front but the former 3-star (0.8526 per 247Sports Composite) prospect from the class of 2018 could help add some depth to the Tigers' defensive front.

Rodgers spent four years at Nebraska before entering the transfer portal on April 21. The defensive lineman's transfer came as a surprise to the Nebraska camp as he was expected to be a starter in 2022 for the Cornhuskers. Over his career at Nebraska, Rogers played in 23 games with a single start coming in 2020. He saw eight games of action in 2020 and seven in 2021. Last year, he finished with 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, and .5 sacks across seven games.

According to his tweet, Rodgers should make a final announcement soon.

Auburn has already added two front-seven defenders through the transfer portal this offseason. Oregon defensive tackle Jayson Jones and North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante.

