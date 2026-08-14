Auburn Football Coach on Tigers’ Offensive Line: ‘We’re close’



It did not take long for the dreaded Hugh Freeze words to be spoken in Alex Golesh’s new regime over the Auburn Tigers, though this time, it may actually be for a good reason. After Thursday’s practice, Auburn offensive line coach and run game coordinator Tyler Hudanick told the press that the line is ‘close’ to having a full starting five.

“I think we’re close,” he said. “I think these next, call it 3-4 days, are gonna be really close, we got a scrimmage tomorrow and then another four practices leading into another scrimmage. I think we’re close; there’s a handful of guys that are in position battles right now… It’s really close right now, especially inside. We’re continuing to build depth at the tackle spot, but inside, there’s real competition at both of the guard spots.”

The offensive line has long since been one of the most concerning aspects of this particular roster, as six of the seven Tigers to record starting minutes at any offensive line position last season have departed, either for the NFL or for greener college pastures, leaving sophomore Kail Ellis, a center who filled in a few games for an injured Connor Lew last season, as the only returner in that unit.

The Tigers have put together a new offensive line in the old group’s stead, including two USF transfers, Cole Best and Cole Skinner, along with other top pieces like Michigan State transfer Stanton Ramil, Jo Simmons, Deryc Plazz and a host of other new faces, all of whom could contend for a starting spot as spring training drags on.

In fact, at the time of writing this article, Friday’s scrimmage has already occurred, so we know a bit more about where the Tigers are in their search for a starting five up front. The only player who seems to have truly set himself apart from the group is Ramil, who played the entire scrimmage, though senior transfer Jacob Strand, who was not expected to start this year, is already making a push towards the top.

Auburn’s offense will live and die by the big men up front, especially since their identity is planned to be quite rush-heavy with dual-threat QB Byrum Brown and a host of talented running backs including Jeremiah Cobb, Bryson Washington, Omar Mabson and others, so this unit desperately needs to get itself figured out in the next month.

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