Colby Wooden expects the Auburn defense to be better next season

Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden believes that the Auburn defense could be better in 2022.

Auburn's defense could be strong in 2022 despite losing defensive leader Zakoby McClain and All-America cornerback Roger McCreary. 

Several key defenders chose to come back to The Plains for one more season. Several cited that they believe in what Bryan Harsin is building at Auburn

Possibly the biggest surprise to return for another season was defensive lineman Colby Wooden. 

The talented and versatile defender recently appeared on the Locked On SEC Podcast with Chris Gordy. He spoke highly of what he thought about the defense when asked about who all is coming back. 

"I really feel like we're going to be better this year than we were last year," Wooden said. "Especially with the eight home games and the crowd at Jordan Hare being able to help us out. I truly feel like we will be a better and more electric defense." 

Auburn played some of their best ball at home last season including an Iron Bowl performance for the ages, especially on defense. If Wooden is right, Auburn can expect more elite performances in 2022 with all eight games at home being winnable for the Tigers. 

Home wins against teams like Missouri, LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Arkansas could be enough to change the narrative that's happening around the Auburn football program. Wins against those teams give you a chance to finish high in the SEC standings. 

Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Colby Wooden expects the Auburn defense to be better next season

