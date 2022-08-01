Auburn's Colby Wooden and Derick Hall named to Bednarik Award Watch List

List season rolls on and some current Auburn Tigers received some recognition.

Auburn defensive standouts Colby Wooden and Derick Hall were among the 80 players named to the Bednarik Award Watch List.

Since 1994, the Bednarik Award has been given to the best defensive player in college football. The award is named after Chuck Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later an All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wooden and Hall were both recognized by SEC Media and were named All-SEC players. Hall was voted first-team SEC, and Wooden was voted second-team All-SEC.

Both defenders will be crucial to Auburn's success upfront in 2022. Auburn's defense is expecting to be able to rush the passer and Hall, who lead Auburn last year with nine sacks, should be the face of the pursuit of Auburn's pass rush.

Wooden showed last year that he was one of the best interior pass rushers in the country. The tandem of Hall and Wooden could result in a lot of success for Auburn this season.

Semifinalists for this year's Bednarik Award will be announced on November 1st, and the three finalists will be unveiled on November 22nd. The winner of the 28th Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8th.



