247Sports lists Auburn's Colby Wooden as potential breakout star in 2022

Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently released a list of 22 players to watch ahead of the 2022 season. Colby Wooden, a junior defensive end for Auburn, made the list at No. 20. Could he be primed for a special season with the Tigers?

Here is what Crawford had to say about Wooden.

At 6-foot-5 and nearly 280 pounds, Wooden has been a consistent presence in the middle of the Auburn defense over the past two seasons as a starter, compiling 107 total tackles in 24 games with nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss. His 2022 campaign should be the best of his career and put him in the upper-tier of the conference up front.

Wooden totaled career-highs in games played, tackles (both solo and assisted), and sacks during the 2021 season. While he was slightly overshadowed on the edge by Derick Hall, Wooden has also found success on the inside of the defensive line. He's arguably Auburn's most versatile piece upfront.

The Tigers have a fair amount of depth in the trenches after picking up three defensive linemen during this year's recruiting cycle. There are going to be plenty of mouths to feed but Wooden should be at the top of whatever depth chart Auburn releases in the fall. Expect him to be a major All-SEC type of contributor for the Tigers.

