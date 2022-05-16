Auburn football: Looking at Craig McDonald's defensive rating

Craig McDonald's defensive rating would have put him as a top 10 defender on Auburn's roster in 2021.

The Auburn Tigers have added more help to the defensive secondary with another transfer portal defensive back.

Former Iowa State defensive back Craig McDonald comes to Auburn as an experienced defender that can help bolster the backend of the defense as a depth piece in 2022.

His defensive rating would have allowed him to be a top 10 defender on Auburn's team according to PFF.

Stat of the day

PFF gave Craig McDonald an overall defensive grade of 71.1 in 2021 with Iowa State. If he were on Auburn's roster last season, he would have been tied for the 7th highest overall defensive rating with Zakoby McClain.

What it means

The Tigers have added some strength to the backend and there's a lot to like when you look at how PFF scored his play in 2021.

It's not a perfect science and there are some huge differences in total plays but McDonald's ratings from last year were equal to McClain's from last season.

If he were on the roster it would have ranked:

Roger McCreary - 89.9

Colby Wooden- 80.2

Derick Hall - 76.6

Smoke Monday - 75.6

Marquis Burks - 72.3

Eku Leotta- 72.3

Zakoby McClain - 71.1

Craig McDonald - 71.1

McDonald played in 410 total snaps for Iowa State last season. That number would have ranked him 13th when looking at Auburn's defense from last season.

