WATCH: Auburn's Damari Alston is putting in the work this offseason

Auburn football may have found their next star running back in Damari Alston.

The offseason is tough for incoming freshmen, especially those who enroll during the summer and miss spring practice. 

Auburn running back Damari Alston is putting in the work to make a push for playing time in 2022. The talented runner is moved on campus now and is working out at the Auburn football facilities. 

Alston has a chance to fill an important role in the Auburn offense this year. With the departure of Shaun Shivers via the transfer portal, there's a hole. The third running back spot and who goes in as the third-down back appears open and up for grabs despite some good reports from running back Jordan Ingram this spring.  

You can see Alston working out in the video he shared from his Twitter page here. 

Alston won over the fanbase over the past year by the way he helped Bryan Harsin and the coaching staff recruit and finish out the 2022 signing class. 

Now the fanbase wants to see him hold part of the market share of touches this season with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter in the backfield. 

It's easy to see how his burst and his desire for contact could make him a great running back in the Auburn system. It's just hard to get on the field as a true freshman who didn't participate in spring but the path to playing time seems clear for Alston. 

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
