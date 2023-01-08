Skip to main content

What do the numbers say about new Auburn linebacker DeMario Tolan?

DeMario Tolan brings some experience from LSU to the Plains.

DeMario Tolan announced Sunday morning that he would be transferring to the Auburn Tigers. 

This coaching staff has attacked positions of need in the portal thus far. The offensive line, EDGE, and linebacker were three spots where AUburn needed more bodies at the position group. After adding Tolan, linebacker seems to be in a better spot. 

A former four-star player, he played a limited role in 2022 at LSU. 

His numbers are today's Stat of the Day. 

Stat of the day

DeMario Tolan played 74 defensive snaps for LSU last season and scored a defensive grade of 58.4. 

What it means

With Tolan coming in at a position of need for Auburn, his path to playing time is pretty clear. Owen Pappoe has left for the league and Cam Riley is the most experienced left in the room. 

Tolan has a chance to be the guy next to Riley when the 2023 season starts for the Tigers. Also, with Tolan having just played one season at the college ranks, he will have plenty of time to grow into what Auburn wants him to do. 

It's also worth noting that 74 defensive snaps is not a lot. He appeared in just six games with LSU last season. He is probably still raw but with his frame at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds paired with his ability to move laterally, there's a lot to like about what he can bring to Auburn's roster in both 2023 and beyond. 

LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

