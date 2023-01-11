Skip to main content

Guessing Auburn's offensive line depth chart after adding Avery Jones

Auburn's 2023 offensive line should be almost all transfers.

The Auburn Tigers entered the offseason dealing with a situation that has been hurting them for years - addressing the offensive line. 

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton have rebuilt and revamped the Auburn offensive line after adding five players in the 2023 recruiting class and three players via the transfer portal. 

All three of those portal transfers are going to be projected to start by every outlet covering the Auburn football program. 

Here is our way-too-early stab at projecting the offensive line. 

Left tackle - Gunner Britton

The Western Kentucky transfer has a chance to be Auburn's best offensive tackle since Greg Robinson. His experience, size, and ability to make an impact in pass protection and run blocking give the offense a much larger chance to be successful in Freeze's first year at Auburn. 

Left guard - Jeremiah Wright

Sounds like this staff thinks highly of Wright. Still raw, but he has been asked to change positions several times since he's arrived at Auburn. Wright played 231 snaps at left guard last season. 

Center - Avery Jones

The East Carolina transfer brings experience and was one of the better pass-blocking centers in college football last season according to PFF. 

Right guard - Izavion Miller

This spot is probably the biggest question mark on the offensive front. We currently can see Miller sliding in from the tackle spot and asking him to play on the interior. While he was the top juco offensive lineman in this class, his feet seem to drag more than what you'd like to see from an SEC tackle. Kam Stutts returning will compete for this job as well. 

Right tackle - Dillon Wade

The Tulsa transfer played right and left tackle before transferring to Auburn. Wade was seen as the favorite to start at left tackle before Britton committed to the Tigers. Wade moves well for his size and could be a candidate to shift inside if the coaching staff asked him to change positions. For now, we think he will start at right tackle. 

