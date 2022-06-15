Five Auburn football players that aren't being talked about enough

There are a lot of questions about the Auburn football roster going into the 2022 college football season but there are some exciting players that could be a huge part of what Auburn wants to do this fall. Some of those players are not being discussed as much as they should be.

I went over this list on my podcast, Locked On Auburn, and talked up five key Auburn Tigers that are flying under the radar and not getting the attention that I believe they deserve.

Some of these players are starters, some are key role players, but all of them will have a chance to help Auburn win games in 2022.

Zykeivous Walker, DT, Junior Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics There's a lot to like about Walker. His size, ability to play inside and out, and time in the system are all things to get excited about. He may not be a start for the Tigers on the defensive front this season but he will be a part of their deep rotation up front this year. Jaylin Simpson, CB, Junior © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Simpson's aggression at the cornerback position is something that is easy to love. His quickness in space and his play-making ability will be a big part of Auburn's pass defense this year. There's excitement about Nehemiah Pritchet and Oregon transfer DJ James but Simpson's name seems to be flying under the radar. Wesley Steiner, LB, Junior © Dan Rainville via Imagn Content Services, LLC Steiner's athletic ability is elite but he hasn't received much playing time up to this point due to studs like Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe being in front of him on the depth chart. This offseason he will have his opportunity to make some plays for Auburn's defense. Marquis Gilbert, Safety, Sophomore Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Gilbert spent his first spring on campus earlier this year. He came to the Tigers as the top juco safety in the class. He will be ready to compete and fight for a starting job this fall. Sean Jackson, RB, RS Freshman Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Jackson earned a scholarship this offseason and has a chance to battle for a role in the Auburn offense behind Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. The Tigers will need to find a third-down back that can help keep Auburn's quarterback upright. Jackson may be a favorite to win that job.

