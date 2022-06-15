Skip to main content

Five Auburn football players that aren't being talked about enough

Who are some Auburn Tigers that are flying under the radar?

There are a lot of questions about the Auburn football roster going into the 2022 college football season but there are some exciting players that could be a huge part of what Auburn wants to do this fall. Some of those players are not being discussed as much as they should be. 

I went over this list on my podcast, Locked On Auburn, and talked up five key Auburn Tigers that are flying under the radar and not getting the attention that I believe they deserve. 

Some of these players are starters, some are key role players, but all of them will have a chance to help Auburn win games in 2022. 

Zykeivous Walker, DT, Junior

Zykeivous Walker (3) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

There's a lot to like about Walker. His size, ability to play inside and out, and time in the system are all things to get excited about. He may not be a start for the Tigers on the defensive front this season but he will be a part of their deep rotation up front this year. 

Jaylin Simpson, CB, Junior

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Simpson's aggression at the cornerback position is something that is easy to love. His quickness in space and his play-making ability will be a big part of Auburn's pass defense this year. There's excitement about Nehemiah Pritchet and Oregon transfer DJ James but Simpson's name seems to be flying under the radar. 

Wesley Steiner, LB, Junior

Auburn's Wesley Steiner celebrates with a coach after the Tigers made a defensive stop against Penn State on a third-down play at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Hes Dr 091821 Pennstate 36

Steiner's athletic ability is elite but he hasn't received much playing time up to this point due to studs like Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe being in front of him on the depth chart. This offseason he will have his opportunity to make some plays for Auburn's defense. 

Marquis Gilbert, Safety, Sophomore

Coach Derek Mason, Trovon Reed and Coach Zac Etheridge talk to a recruit after they signed earlier today.Auburn football signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Auburn, Ala.

Gilbert spent his first spring on campus earlier this year. He came to the Tigers as the top juco safety in the class. He will be ready to compete and fight for a starting job this fall. 

Sean Jackson, RB, RS Freshman

Sean Jackson (44) at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Jackson earned a scholarship this offseason and has a chance to battle for a role in the Auburn offense behind Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. The Tigers will need to find a third-down back that can help keep Auburn's quarterback upright. Jackson may be a favorite to win that job. 

