Auburn leaders chime in on the mood of the team after loss to Arkansas

Auburn players aren't happy with how they played on Saturday.

The Arkansas Razorbacks were certainly a beatable team in Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday. The team leaders let how they were feeling be known to the Auburn media after the game.

Colby Wooden led all Auburn defenders with a PFF score of 76.5 on his defensive grade. Despite his play being strong, he hurt with his team after the game.

“Honestly, you’ve just got to get back to work," Wooden said. "There’s not a rhyme, no trick, you can’t psych yourself out, you just have to get back to work. You got to roll your sleeves up, you just got to go attack it. No team is going to feel sorry for you. Mississippi State is not going to care that we lost at home. So, we’ve just got to get it back and keep working.”

Offensive tackle Kilian Zierer had the best day among the offensive linemen, still, he knows everyone needs to improve.

“We’ve just got to keep getting better.," Zierer said. "Four losses in a row, we’ve just got to figure out a way to play better on both sides of the ball.”

Auburn captain Derick Hall chimed in as well. He said, “It’s tough, just losing in general. It’s not just about this game. It’s about the work we put in all week. The performance was not what we executed in practice all week. What hurts me the most is knowing these guys truly care and truly want to win.”

Fellow captain and tight end John Samuel Shenker echoed a similar feeling. He also highlighted that the Razorbacks were more prepared.

“I think guys are pretty upset today," Shenker said. "This is a game that we knew we could have won going into it. Obviously, they outplayed us. They outsmarted us. As far as players are concerned, they were more prepared. That’s on the players, not on the coaches. That is something we will have to take into consideration next week.”

