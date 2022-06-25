Former Auburn Tiger Devan Barrett finds a new home

Former Auburn running back Devan Barrett has announced he will be transferring to the University of Incarnate Word (UIW). He spent last season playing defensive back at Troy.

Barrett committed to Auburn as a highly touted 4-star running back. There were high expectations for him to be a big part of the offense but eventually was buried on the depth chart at the position and it forced him to change positions. He played some defensive back for the Tigers before leaving the program.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID and transferred to play for the Troy Trojans. He will continue to play defensive back at the FCS level for the UIW Cardinals.

He announced the move via his personal Twitter account. It had the caption, "The start to a new beginning, excited to announce that I’ll be finishing my college career at the University of Incarnate Word!"

As a freshman in 2017, Barrett ran the ball 14 times for the Tigers for 79 rushing yards He also had 10 catches for 33 yards. He was put in to catch swing passes in the Gus Malzahn offense. In 2018, he appeared in three games.

Last year at Troy, he played in six games.

Barrett will more than likely have a larger role for UIW at the FCS level.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube