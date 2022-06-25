Skip to main content

Former Auburn Tiger Devan Barrett finds a new home

A former Auburn running back has landed at a new school.

Former Auburn running back Devan Barrett has announced he will be transferring to the University of Incarnate Word (UIW). He spent last season playing defensive back at Troy. 

Barrett committed to Auburn as a highly touted 4-star running back. There were high expectations for him to be a big part of the offense but eventually was buried on the depth chart at the position and it forced him to change positions. He played some defensive back for the Tigers before leaving the program. 

He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID and transferred to play for the Troy Trojans. He will continue to play defensive back at the FCS level for the UIW Cardinals. 

He announced the move via his personal Twitter account. It had the caption, "The start to a new beginning, excited to announce that I’ll be finishing my college career at the University of Incarnate Word!"

As a freshman in 2017, Barrett ran the ball 14 times for the Tigers for 79 rushing yards  He also had 10 catches for 33 yards. He was put in to catch swing passes in the Gus Malzahn offense. In 2018, he appeared in three games. 

Last year at Troy, he played in six games. 

Barrett will more than likely have a larger role for UIW at the FCS level. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Devan Barrett (5) reacts on the bench against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia defeated Auburn 28-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn Tiger Devan Barrett finds a new home

By Zac Blackerby33 seconds ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (35) defends during overtime at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Where do Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler land on BetOnline Rookie of the Year betting odds

By Andrew Stefaniak19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn "ascending" for iOL target Connor Lew

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

Auburn basketball newcomer lands on 2023 NBA Mock Draft

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jabari Smith (Auburn) poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Houston Rockets expert reacts to Jabari Smith falling to the third overall selection

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers player Walker Kessler (13) takes the court as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Twitter reacts to Walker Kessler being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves

By Andrew StefaniakJun 23, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves pick Walker Kessler No. 22 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

By Lance DaweJun 23, 2022
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

Twitter reacts to Jabari Smith being selected by the Houston Rockets

By Andrew StefaniakJun 23, 2022