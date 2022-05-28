Auburn football makes top 12 for DJ Chester

Skip to main content

Auburn makes the top 12 for 4-star OL

The Auburn Tigers made the cut for 4-star OL DJ Chester.

Auburn football continues to be in the running for several offensive linemen. The latest is Eagles Landing Christian Academy offensive tackle DJ Chester

The McDonough, GA native announced his top 12, and the Auburn Tigers made the list of schools. Chester is listed at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, and is a 4-star recruit by the major recruiting services. 

His top 12 schools are the Auburn Tigers, Miami, Florida State, Florida A&M, LSU, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and USC. 

Chester is a top 200 player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports and a top 300 player according to On3. 

In an interview with On3, Chester said, “I want to go somewhere that has a family atmosphere. Somewhere that I can know my mom, my dad, and my sisters can just come and have no worries. I’m a big family dude. It’s God and then my family. I want to be at a place where I can grow not only as a football player but as a man. Football is more than just a game. It’s about a mentality too.”

Auburn is in desperate need of offensive linemen and appears to be pursuing as many offensive big men as possible. The Tigers can offer a clear path to playing time in the SEC. If Chester is a big fam of family like he says, perhaps Auburn could be a great fit. 

