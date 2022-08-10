Skip to main content

Auburn football fall camp, day five observations: QBs starting to rotate

The Tigers are starting to switch some things up with the first-team skill positions.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Well, we're finally getting to see some change with the first-team offense quarterback. TJ Finley, who has taken almost all of the reps at that spot through fall camp, was not running with either the first or second team on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are my notes from Auburn's fifth day of fall camp practices.

- Oregon transfer Robby Ashford was working with the first-team offense, which went as follows:

QB: Robby Ashford

RB: Tank Bigsby

WR: Shedrick Jackson

WR: Malcolm Johnson Jr.

WR: Tar’Varish Dawson Jr.

TE: Luke Deal

LT: Kilian Zierer

LG: Brandon Council

C: Nick Brahms

RG: Kam Stutts

RT: Austin Troxell

- Tate Johnson was out there at left guard with the first team yesterday. Council got the reps with the ones today.

- Zach Calzada was with the second team, per usual. Koy Moore, Ja'Varrius Johnson, and freshman Camden Brown were his receivers. Another interesting surprise: Brandon Frazier, Auburn's fifth-string tight end in 2021, was working with the second-team.

- Frazier is huge (6-foot-7), and much more fluid than expected.

- Calzada fumbled a wayward snap during Auburn's pace drills.

- He then found Ja'Varrius Johnson across the middle, and a couple of plays later threw a touchdown pass to Camden Brown.

- I am officially on the Camden Brown hype train. He's got some serious potential.

- Ja'Varrius Johnson excelled with his route running in various drills.

- After the pace drills, Auburn moved to drills with the quarterbacks, receivers, and defensive backs alone. The QBs had about 20 yards of half of a field to work with a receiver one-on-one with a defensive back. All quarterbacks struggled to find their spots throwing to receivers on the outside of the field (outside of one throw from Holden Geriner), but all did a better job attacking the middle of the field. Omari Kelly caught a nice pass from TJ Finley over the middle, and Jay Fair had a pass broken up by Cayden Briges over the middle.

- Calzada threw a couple of outs on his throws in the drill. He threw a TD to Johnson on an out covered by Zion Puckett. Malcolm Johnson Jr. had a diving catch on the outside as well.

- Walk-on wide receiver Jake Kruse is smooth. He had a couple of really good routes.

- The quarterbacks moved to drills throwing to running backs on swing passes. I noted that Damari Alston is a capable pass-catcher. He also has one speed (fast) and one direction (straight).

- Auburn's cornerbacks look ready. Nehemiah Pritchett and Keionte Scott were noteworthy performers.

- Auburn's quarterbacks are very hit and miss. The room possesses little touch.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

9Auburn2Robby Ashford (9)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn football fall camp, day five observations: QBs starting to rotate

By Lance Dawe16 seconds ago
Junior linebacker Cam Riley (#13) at Auburn's fall camp.
Football

Three position battles to follow during Auburn football's Saturday scrimmage

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook surveys the defense during a preseason practice on August 7, 2022. Dsc 0036 2
Football

Auburn's week four opponent, Missouri names starting quarterback

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

Time to panic for Auburn football recruiting according to The Athletic

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Junior linebacker Cam Riley (#13) at Auburn's fall camp.
Football

Auburn football fall camp: Day four observations

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.
Football

How does Auburn stack up with other SEC schools on the SI99

By Andrew StefaniakAug 9, 2022 2:20 PM EDT
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

Two Auburn Football commits land on the SI99

By Zac BlackerbyAug 9, 2022 12:03 PM EDT
Defensive lineman Carl Lawson loosens up during the opening day of the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 27, 2022. Opening Of The 2022 New York Jets Training Camp In Florham Park Nj On July 27 2022
Football

Former Auburn Tiger Carl Lawson is getting back to full health with the New York Jets

By Zac BlackerbyAug 9, 2022 10:55 AM EDT