Auburn football fall camp, day five observations: QBs starting to rotate

Well, we're finally getting to see some change with the first-team offense quarterback. TJ Finley, who has taken almost all of the reps at that spot through fall camp, was not running with either the first or second team on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are my notes from Auburn's fifth day of fall camp practices.

- Oregon transfer Robby Ashford was working with the first-team offense, which went as follows:

QB: Robby Ashford

RB: Tank Bigsby

WR: Shedrick Jackson

WR: Malcolm Johnson Jr.

WR: Tar’Varish Dawson Jr.

TE: Luke Deal

LT: Kilian Zierer

LG: Brandon Council

C: Nick Brahms

RG: Kam Stutts

RT: Austin Troxell

- Tate Johnson was out there at left guard with the first team yesterday. Council got the reps with the ones today.

- Zach Calzada was with the second team, per usual. Koy Moore, Ja'Varrius Johnson, and freshman Camden Brown were his receivers. Another interesting surprise: Brandon Frazier, Auburn's fifth-string tight end in 2021, was working with the second-team.

- Frazier is huge (6-foot-7), and much more fluid than expected.

- Calzada fumbled a wayward snap during Auburn's pace drills.

- He then found Ja'Varrius Johnson across the middle, and a couple of plays later threw a touchdown pass to Camden Brown.

- I am officially on the Camden Brown hype train. He's got some serious potential.

- Ja'Varrius Johnson excelled with his route running in various drills.

- After the pace drills, Auburn moved to drills with the quarterbacks, receivers, and defensive backs alone. The QBs had about 20 yards of half of a field to work with a receiver one-on-one with a defensive back. All quarterbacks struggled to find their spots throwing to receivers on the outside of the field (outside of one throw from Holden Geriner), but all did a better job attacking the middle of the field. Omari Kelly caught a nice pass from TJ Finley over the middle, and Jay Fair had a pass broken up by Cayden Briges over the middle.

- Calzada threw a couple of outs on his throws in the drill. He threw a TD to Johnson on an out covered by Zion Puckett. Malcolm Johnson Jr. had a diving catch on the outside as well.

- Walk-on wide receiver Jake Kruse is smooth. He had a couple of really good routes.

- The quarterbacks moved to drills throwing to running backs on swing passes. I noted that Damari Alston is a capable pass-catcher. He also has one speed (fast) and one direction (straight).

- Auburn's cornerbacks look ready. Nehemiah Pritchett and Keionte Scott were noteworthy performers.

- Auburn's quarterbacks are very hit and miss. The room possesses little touch.

