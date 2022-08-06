Skip to main content

Auburn football fall camp: Day two observations

Here are some observations from Auburn football's second day of fall camp.

The Auburn Tigers are braving the heat for the second day in a row.

They let the media watch the second practice of fall camp for about 20 minutes and I'll give the same caveat that I did yesterday, this is from a small window of practice early in fall camp. 

Take it and do with it what you want. 

- When we walked out there, Zach Calzada was the quarterback with the second unit. He did have Jarquez Hunter at running back and Koy Moore at wide receiver. He targetted Moore on a deep pass but overthrew him. Moore was covered pretty tightly. 

- They quickly moved to a drill that involved a lot of hand-offs. The quarterbacks would either hand off to a running back or give it to a wide receiver in motion on a speed or jet sweep. 

- During this drill, Moore was in motion a lot from out wide. Ja'Varrius Johnson was consistently at slot with Shedrick Jackson out wide. 

- They moved to another handoff drill where it was just centers, quarterbacks, and running backs. TJ Finley went with Tank Bigsby. Calzada was paired with Hunter. Sawyer Pater handed it off to Sean Jackson. It was nice seeing Hunter without a brace on his knee. His recovery from his offseason procedure must be great. 

- I walked over to the EDGE grouping and they were doing bag work and focusing on using their hands while generating power with their first step. 

- The entire EDGE group looks huge. It was nice to get a close-up look at the new transfer Marcus Bragg. He looks the part. The order that they went in drills was Derick Hall, Bragg, Eku Leota, and Dylan Brooks. 

- In a group that looked like it was good vs good, the offensive line from left to right was Kilian Zierer, Brandon Council, Nick Brahms, Tate Johnson, Austin Troxell. They faced a starting defensive line of Hall, Jayson Jones, Marcus Harris, and Colby Wooden. 

- The starting linebackers in this group were Owen Pappoe and Cam Riley. Eugene Asante and Wesley Steiner rotated in quickly while the rest of the starters were still in. 

- Marquis Gilbert was at safety with the 1s.

- Jeffrey M'ba lined up at defensive end ever rep that I saw him.

Coach Bryan Harsin addresses the team at Auburn's fall camp.
