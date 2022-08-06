JD Rhym, other newcomers, are ready to help the Auburn defense

Secondary depth shouldn't be a problem for the Auburn Tigers.

A few days into Auburn's fall camp, reports are coming out that the Tigers are having several defensive backs stand out.

Donovan Kaufman was labeled as the main guy at nickel by defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. Jaylin Simpson has looked exceptional during the media viewing windows at cornerback. Marquis Gilbert, the number one juco safety in the country, is getting reps at safety with the ones. Zion Puckett has gained weight and looks faster after missing some time this spring with issues with his shoulder.

Despite losing an All-American in Roger McCreary and a defensive staple in Smoke Monday, Auburn is set to go into the 2022 season with a potentially stronger defensive backfield than a year ago.

Some newcomers are even impressing the veterans.

"There are a couple of guys that have been standing out." Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchet told reporters on Saturday.

"JD Rhym. He's been practicing with the first practice," Pritchett said. "He's been running with the ones. Him just being in the film room soaking everything up. It's helping everybody. You can tell he wants to play. He's in the playbook."

Rhym comes out of Valdosta, Georgia, and was a top 20 player from the state in last year's class. He enrolled in January, in time to get early reps in spring practice. His grasp on the playbook, paired with his natural ability, is probably going to get him on the field as a true freshman. He passes the eye test. His frame and the way he carries it does not look like a first-year college player.

"He just likes to compete," Pritchett said when asked about Rhym. "He's a young guy so he doesn't know as much as the older guys yet but we're helping him because we know he can play. He can be a key part to this defense."

Pritchet also listed two other newcomers that have impressed him early.

"Another person is Austin Ausberry. He's been working. I didn't really get a chance to see the second practice yesterday but Keionte Scott, he just got here a few days ago and he's already picking it up pretty quick. Yesterday he got an interception which I think is incredible for this defense that he can come in and try to learn things as fast as he can so he can play well. "

Ausberry was a late recruiting win for the Auburn Tigers. The LSU legacy was a top 15 player in Louisiana and has the talent to compete at cornerback early.

Scott was the second-ranked juco player in the 2022 class and the top cornerback at that level. He was the last member of the team to enroll and get on campus due to some hangups at Snow College in California. Regardless of his later arrival, it sounds like Scott is one of several newcomers that is putting in the work to get on the field for the Tigers this season.

Pritchett has taken ownership of teaching the younger guys because he sees how they can help the defense.

"Adding those guys, it will help us out a lot."

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch