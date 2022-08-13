Five things to look for during Auburn football's first scrimmage of fall camp

Bryan Harsin said back in the spring that things would change for the Tigers and their starting rotation following the first scrimmage of fall camp.

We have arrived.

The quarterback competition, as promised, is legitimate. Three signal-callers have taken first-team reps during the first week of camp. We now enter a pivot point in the competition tonight as the Tigers take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for what will evidently be a trimming of the three-way battle.

Here are five things to expect out of Auburn's first scrimmage of fall practice.

Consistent decision making from quarterbacks Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Harsin has put an emphasis on decision making with his quarterbacks. "Well, if you don't make great decisions, you're not going to be on the field," Harsin said at SEC Media Days. "You're out there making a decision for the entire football team. Not just the offense, not just for you, not just on that play, but for everybody in that program, you're making decisions every time that ball is in your hands." Oregon transfer Robby Ashford received praise from Coach Harsin on his decision during the start of fall camp, saying that Ashford has "got a better feel" of calling plays, making checks, audibles, and knowing when to pull the ball and run. Getting more consistent play out of the quarterback position could elevate Auburn past their expectation level for the season. The Tigers were a few throws away from winning eight or nine games in 2021. If they can find a quarterback that can establish himself as an accurate, consistent passer... it could be a solid season. Receivers making plays one-on-one Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn has a stable of inexperienced receivers. They also have a decent amount of size, speed, and strength. It may be one of the most underrated units (at any position) in the SEC. Finding one or two receivers that stand out among the others in the playmaking department would bring a new dynamic to the Harsin offense. Camden Brown (6-foot-3), Landen King (6-foot-5), and Shedrick Jackson (6-foot-2) are all players that Auburn could try and use on the outside or in one-on-one matchups. We may not hear a ton from Harsin on the receiving core, but there's a chance we hear about a couple of individual players stepping up. Better execution in the secondary Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics This could be defined in a few ways. Taking away space, not allowing chunk plays, creating deflections, turnovers. After finishing 11th in the SEC in completion percentage allowed (64.2%) and 12th in the conference in passing yards allowed per game (245.8), there has to be a collective effort in the backend to plug some statistical holes. That starts with better execution and communication. Considering the Tigers are now entering their second year in the new defensive scheme (albeit without the same defensive coordinator), there should be some more consistency from the defensive backs and the pass coverage as a whole. Improved run blocking from the offensive line Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn's run blocking, specifically in conference play, was poor last season. There are four starters back on the offensive line, all upperclassmen. That's a good or a bad thing depending on who you talk to. While there isn't a ton of hope for major improvement, expectations for the line are higher than they were a season ago. The offense can't function the way Eric Kiesau wants it to if the o-line can't get a better push upfront for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Quarterback competition narrowed down Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Harsin said back in the spring that the quarterback competition wouldn't be trimmed down until the first scrimmage in fall camp. Well, we're here now. We may not get an immediate answer from Harsin on the position, but camp reps next week should reflect his statements in the spring - two quarterbacks splitting all of the snaps with the first team. Who those two quarterbacks are, we don't know. The assumption is that Robby Ashford falls behind Zach Calzada and TJ Finley, but that has yet to be decided.

