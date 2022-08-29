Will any former Auburn football players be relevant in fantasy football?

Will any former Tigers have relevance in fantasy football this season?

Yes, there are a few former Auburn players that are in a position to play some relevant snaps in the NFL this season that you might want on your fantasy team.

Aside from players like Cam Newton, Bo Jackson, Ronnie Brown, and Peyton Barber, Auburn hasn't been known for sending many skill players to the NFL.

But this season, there are a few different players that could have some value in fantasy football.

Let's look at who those guys are.

Daniel Carlson K, Las Vegas Raiders © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports A season ago, Daniel Carlson made 40 of his 43 field goals for the Raiders. This gave him a 93% make rate on his field goals which was fourth among NFL kickers. When drafting a kicker in fantasy football, you want them to be on a team that can move the football, and with the players the Raiders have, like Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, and Derek Carr, this football team will move the ball with ease. Carlson also plays ten of his seventeen games this season in a dome which is great for a kicker because it takes the elements out of the equation. A great kicker is a valuable weapon in fantasy football, and Carlson projects to be one this season. Anthony Schwartz WR, Cleveland Browns © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Schwartz could go toe to toe with Tyreek Hill for the fastest wide receiver in the NFL. He is currently fourth on the depth chart for the Browns but could jump right into a starting role if a player goes down with an injury or is not performing well. Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has had nothing but praise for Schwartz in the offseason. Schwartz is an excellent player to have on your bench to start the year and see what happens if you are in a deep league. With his game-changing speed, it only takes one reception for him to have a chance to house it. If he mixes into the starting role, Schwartz could have some value later in the season. CJ Uzomah TE, New York Jets © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Tight end is a position in fantasy football where it is difficult to find value after the first few rounds. CJ Uzomah is coming off a season with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he had 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns. He was a streaming option in 2021 and has a chance to be the same thing in 2022 for a new team. Uzomah now plays for the Jets and is fighting with Tyler Conklin for the starting tight end job. Both of these players will get a lot of targets in the red zone. Uzomah could be a weekly streaming option in deeper leagues at the always frustrating tight end position. Darius Slayton WR, New York Giants © Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Darius Slayton has been a player with tons of relevance in fantasy football over the last few years. He has been the deep threat for the Giants with a ton of touchdown value. He will start this season fourth on the depth chart but is one player getting banged up from going right back into his role from the previous few seasons. If Slayton goes back into this role, he will have some streaming value at the wide receiver position in deeper leagues.

Nothing is more fun than having a few players from your favorite college team on your fantasy football team. These players listed allow you to have some former Auburn players on your roster.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch