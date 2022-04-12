Five backups to watch for Auburn football

Here are five backups to pay attention to in the fall.

Now that Auburn's spring game is officially past us, it's time to look ahead into the offseason. The Tigers will still be working, of course, making sure they're conditioned and ready to go for fall camp. For the rest of us, it's speculation season.

There were several names that stood out during Bryah Harsin's second spring, including a handful of guys that will likely be working in backup roles for the 2022 season.

Here are five reserves that you should be paying attention to before Auburn kicks their season off in September.

Sean Jackson, RB Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Jackson earned a scholarship following a strong spring performance. Don't be surprised if Jackson gets some third-string touches for the Tigers in 2022. His stocky frame and powerful running style should earn him a couple of looks in short-yardage situations. Auburn needs someone to spell Tank Bigsby, and opponents honed in on backup Jarquez Hunter far too easily as the season went on. Cam Riley, LB Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports A-Day Defensive MVP Cam Riley will likely backup Owen Pappoe and North Carolina transfer Eugene Asante at linebacker. But the junior's upside is definitely still there. Standing at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, there's no reason why Auburn won't put him out there consistently this season. Landen King, TE AP Photo/Vasha Hunt King made a name for himself after a huge overtime catch in last year's Iron Bowl. Auburn has been working him at tight end, in the slot, and on the outside so far during spring practice. In fact, King mossed a defender on an outside route for Auburn's final touchdown of A-Day. Even though John Samuel Shenker will be starting at tight end for the Tigers, King will get a considerable amount of targets this fall. Jayson Jones, DL Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Jones is a massive human being. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound sophomore will be getting reps on the d-line if he doesn't end up taking the starting job from Marquis Burks. I would expect Burks to start the season, with Jones eventually taking over as Auburn's primary nose tackle. Cayden Bridges, DB John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Despite being the lowest-rated player in Auburn's 2021 recruiting class, Bridges has been receiving very positive feedback throughout spring training. The former three-star safety will likely work at free safety behind Zion Puckett. Don't be shocked if Bridges ends up splitting time with Puckett at safety come fall.

