What defines a successful season for Auburn football?

It may simply come down to win total.

The Auburn Tigers are in a tough spot entering the 2022 season. Second-year head coach Bryan Harsin has a lot of weight on his shoulders in what already feels like a make or break type of year. Underneath the surface, things feel more positive. But the line to toe is still several yards away from where Harsin currently stands.

Objective? Survive.

The majority of the fanbase and national media has settled on eight wins. Eight wins to survive.

However, there are several areas past their win total that Auburn needs to be better in. In order for Harsin to not only be retained, but for the athletic department and the fanbase to feel good about things moving forward, more has to occur than just eight wins.

Here are five things that define a successful 2022 season for the Tigers.

Improved quarterback play Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn was eighth or worse in the SEC in these passing categories in 2021: - Passing yards per game - Completion percentage - Passer rating - Passing touchdowns - Yards per attempt They were third in the conference in pass attempts per game. The Tigers have to find a quarterback that can complete passes and throw touchdowns at a higher clip than they did a season ago. Auburn's season is not dependent on perfect quarterback play. Just better than underneath average. An upset win... with no upset losses Eric Starling ESPN's FPI favors Auburn in eight games this season. This not does mean that a successful season is dependent on whether or not Auburn wins those eight games plus an upset over another team on the schedule. An upset is not specifically defined by what the AP poll or ESPN says about a matchup. Part of what makes up a matchup, or a breakdown of a game, includes the eye test. Ole Miss was a top 15 team coming into Auburn last year. The Rebels lost 31-20. On paper, it was an upset. Lower ranked team beats higher ranked team. Why did the Rebels lose? A big part of what held Ole Miss back were their injuries. Despite being ranked highly, they were not playing complete football. It was to the point where it was almost just a win, not an upset. Even Vegas favored Auburn by a field goal. Auburn needs to win against a team that the eye test and oddsmakers believe the Tigers should not beat. They also need to not choke against an opponent they are better than. Games against Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas come to mind. Recruiting momentum Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics The Tigers are 65th nationally and last in the SEC in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Auburn has to find some momentum during the season with some of their top targets. It does not seem like there are a ton of backup options if they whiff on their biggest prospects. This may be the most important requirement for Auburn to have a successful season outside of winning a specific amount of games. Games against LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Alabama will be big for recruiting. The Tigers are getting smothered by bigger names in the recruiting space within the region, and they aren't fighting it. Concerns for Auburn's NIL department are also growing. Better run blocking from the offensive line Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn's offensive line struggled to get a consistent push up front last season. They have too much returning experience not to make marginal improvement blocking. Tank Bigsby is a First-Team All SEC running back. It is a waste of high-end talent if the Tigers cannot create space for him. Sound decision making from the coaching staff © Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn was up 28-3 against Mississippi State and lost. They were in scoring position against Penn State six times and came away with two touchdowns and two field goals. They refused to commit to the run game in the second half against South Carolina, despite averaging 7.9 yards per attempt in the third and fourth quarter. Better decision making in crucial situations is a requirement for Auburn to have a successful season. The Tigers aren't going to be favored often this season. They will need to grit and grind their way to some wins, and better calls from the staff in key moments will push them over the edge.

