Auburn football Friday practice observations

Here are some observations from Auburn football's first open practice.

The Auburn Tigers took to the practice field for the first organized practice this fall camp. Several key storylines are brewing throughout the roster including a quarterback battle, what's the wide receiver rotation look like, who are the five starting offensive linemen, and what will the defensive backfield look like?

Keep in mind that these are just observations from 20 minutes of the first practice of fall camp. Read into what you want. 

Observations

- TJ Finley was with the starters first. Next to Tank Bigsby and John Samuel Shenker. He threw a great pass to Shenker, the to his left to Malcolm Johnson Jr., then had a great pass on an outbreaking route to Shedrick Jackson. 

- Zach Calzada went with the second unit. Threw to Ze'Vian Capers for a touchdown. 

- Then Calzada went with the first team offense in the same drill. 

- From left to right, the starting offensive line was Kilian Zerier, Kam Stutts, Nick Brahms, Keiondre Jones, Austin Troxell. 

- From left to right, the second offensive line was Zerier, Brandon Council, Tate Johnson, Alec Jackson, Austin Troxell. 

- Bryan Harsin then came over to the media and made a "No hat" joke referring to the one-year anniversary of Hat-Gate and then gave media members a t-shirt that said, "I went to Auburn Football practice and all I got was this War Dam Shirt."

- Capers looks huge. 

- Jackson looks like he has put in a ton of work this summer. 

- Auburn linebacker Cam Riley is very physically impressive. 

- Cornerback Jaylin Simpson took a vocal role with the DBs. 

- In the tight ends vs linebackers drill,  the order that the tight ends went was Shenker, Luke Deal, Tyler Fromm, and Brandon Frazier. In the same drill, linebacker Eugene Asante went first for the defense. 

- Zion Puckett moved well. Looks bigger. 

In 1 on 1s - WRs vs DBs

- Simpson beat out Jackson on a pass from Calzada. 

- Johnson Jr. had a great snag vs Nehemiah Pritchett from Calzada

- Ja'Varrius Johnson beat Marquis Gilbert on a pass from Calzada. 

- Capers got a ton of separation on a route vs DJ James on a pass from Finley. 

- Moore was wide open in a rep from Cayden Bridges on a pass from Finley. 

- JD Rhym got the best of Tommy Nesmith on a pass from Finley. 

- Donovan Kaufman won a rep vs Ta'varish Dawson. 

- Finley missed an easy slot completion to Ja'Varrius Johnson. 

- Calzada threw a great ball to Johnson Jr.

- The last rep we saw was Calzada throwing a strike on a seam route to Koy Moore. It was beautiful. 

We will have a similar post after Saturday's practice. 

