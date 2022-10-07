Skip to main content

Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia

Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.

Auburn is set to play the second-ranked team in the country this week. An Auburn win may not be as far-fetched as you think, but here is why.

Is Georgia as good as we think?

Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg leads the team onto the field during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Missouri and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. News Joshua L Jones

The Bulldogs have seemed to struggle over the last two weeks.
Georgia's defense gave up almost 300 yards to Kent State two weeks ago allowing the Golden Flashes to score 22 points. Kent state is 1-3 for the season. In week two Kent State only scored three points against Oklahoma. 

Georgia is 5-0, but they almost were not. The bulldogs trailed against Missouri for most of the game leading us to think the Tigers were gonna upset the Bulldogs. Georgia pulled it out in the end but not before allowing Missouri to score 22 points. 

Georgia is turning the ball over

Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia's offense seems to have a turnover problem.

Against Missouri Georgia fumbled the ball twice.

Against Kent State Georgia fumbled twice and threw an interception.

If Georgia's turnover trend continue this would give Auburn an advantage if they can win the turnover battle.

Robby Ashford

Robby Ashford looks downfield against the Missouri defense.

Although Auburn is coming off an SEC loss, there are some positive takeaways from the LSU loss.

Auburn had 438 total yards against the Tigers and Ashford is to credit for 337 yards through the air.

If Auburn is as explosive as last week, they will find themselves in scoring position against Georgia.

Georgia's defensive line has not gotten home consistently this season

Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) after getting a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arkansas and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Georgia won 37-0. News Joshua L Jones Syndication Online Athens

Georgia is ranked 11th in the SEC for sacks. The Bulldogs' defense has only been able to scrape together 6.0 sacks. The only SEC team that has fewer sacks is South Carolina with four.

Crazier things have happened before

Oct 25, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) runs onto the field for the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia is favored in this game by almost 30 points. When you look at that you think Auburn has no chance of winning. Luckily, Auburn has this way of winning not-winable games. Take a look at recent history, Auburn beat Georgia in 2013 on a game-winning hail mary pass that was tipped. The same year Auburn returned a missed field goal 100 yards to beat Alabama. Crazier things have happened before who is to say this can't happen? 

