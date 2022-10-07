Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia

The Bulldogs have seemed to struggle over the last two weeks.

Georgia's defense gave up almost 300 yards to Kent State two weeks ago allowing the Golden Flashes to score 22 points. Kent state is 1-3 for the season. In week two Kent State only scored three points against Oklahoma.

Georgia is 5-0, but they almost were not. The bulldogs trailed against Missouri for most of the game leading us to think the Tigers were gonna upset the Bulldogs. Georgia pulled it out in the end but not before allowing Missouri to score 22 points.