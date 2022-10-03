What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Georgia?

While Auburn's loss to LSU was incredibly painful for the first time this season, the Tigers covered stealing back the hearts of the sports betting community.

Now Auburn will have their toughest challenge yet, heading to Athens to take on the number two team in the land Georgia.

Georgia is coming off a game where they played awful but were able to survive against Missouri in Columbia.

Georgia looked unbeatable for the first three weeks of the season, but after winning their next two games by a narrow margin, the Bulldogs didn't look so fierce.

Auburn is coming off of a game where they played well but were not able to get the job done against LSU.

Starting quarterback Robby Ashford had a career night against LSU, passing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Many players jumped on the scene with big games, like receivers Koy Moore and Camden Brown.

The Auburn defense looked great against LSU, only allowing two offensive touchdowns and holding quarterback Jayden Daniels to only 80 passing yards.

While Auburn has looked better of late, it is hard to see a world where they go to Athens and give the Bulldogs a game.

Let's look to see what Vegas has to say about the Auburn vs. Georgia matchup.

FanDuel SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+29.5) Bet MGM © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Auburn (+29.5) Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Caesars SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+29.5) WynnBet SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+30) PointsBet Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+29.5) Draft Kings SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+29.5) Sports Illustrated SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+29.5) Fubo SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+30.5) Sugar House Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+29) Uni Bet Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+29)

