What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Georgia?

While Auburn's loss to LSU was incredibly painful for the first time this season, the Tigers covered stealing back the hearts of the sports betting community. 

Now Auburn will have their toughest challenge yet, heading to Athens to take on the number two team in the land Georgia.

Georgia is coming off a game where they played awful but were able to survive against Missouri in Columbia. 

Georgia looked unbeatable for the first three weeks of the season, but after winning their next two games by a narrow margin, the Bulldogs didn't look so fierce.

Auburn is coming off of a game where they played well but were not able to get the job done against LSU.

Starting quarterback Robby Ashford had a career night against LSU, passing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. 

Many players jumped on the scene with big games, like receivers Koy Moore and Camden Brown. 

The Auburn defense looked great against LSU, only allowing two offensive touchdowns and holding quarterback Jayden Daniels to only 80 passing yards. 

While Auburn has looked better of late, it is hard to see a world where they go to Athens and give the Bulldogs a game. 

Let's look to see what Vegas has to say about the Auburn vs. Georgia matchup. 

FanDuel SportsBook

Auburn Tigers tight end Tyler Fromm (85) makes the first down grab on a crossing route during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Auburn (+29.5)

Bet MGM

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Dazalin Worsham (8) keeps Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4) from the ball during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (+29.5)

NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10232

Caesars SportsBook

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) goes airborne on the run during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Auburn (+29.5)

WynnBet SportsBook

NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10196

Auburn (+30)

PointsBet

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (0) makes the catch for 29 yards during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Auburn (+29.5)

Draft Kings SportsBook

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Auburn (+29.5)

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

The LSU Tigers ball carrier gets tackled by a host of Auburn Tigers during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Auburn (+29.5)

Fubo SportsBook

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) gets tackled after gaining first down yardage during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Auburn (+30.5)

Sugar House

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to jump clear of the Tiger defender during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Auburn (+29)

Uni Bet

NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10212

Auburn (+29)

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
