LSU defender calls out Auburn's offense after running the same play multiple times

This isn't a good look for the Auburn offense.

Auburn's offense stalled in the second half. Sadly, it's nothing Auburn fans aren't used to seeing over the last several games. 

LSU defensive back Greg Brooks picked off Robby Ashford in the second half on a ball that was intended for Koy Moore. Auburn looked to have had the completion but Brooks made a play on the ball and took it from Moore and secured the turnover.

He was asked about the interception after the game was over. 

“They ran that play like six times, so I knew it was coming," Brooks said. "If you look at the play, I really just ran full speed and just took it.” 

This plays into the narrative that Auburn's coaching staff does not have Auburn ready to compete for a full 60 minutes of action against power five opponents. 

LSU head coach Brian Kelly discussed the defensive adjustments that they had to make in the second half. 

“You saw the same game I did," Kelly said. "We let the quarterback out and he scrambled. We were not good on the backend. We broke down onto some coverages, so we cleaned some things up with our communication. We did some things that we hadn’t done. We cut some crossers and did not do some things that weren’t fundamentally part of our package. We had some communication issues. Joe (Foucha) was starting for his first time back there. We got the communication cleaned up in the second half. They (Auburn) made some plays, too, now. They hit some seam routes. Give Auburn some credit in their passing game.”

Oct 1, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) is tackled by Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) and tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) after intercepting a pass by Ashford during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
