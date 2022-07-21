Bryan Harsin breaks down what he wants out of Auburn's starting quarterback

Auburn's quarterback controversy has now made its way close to fall camp. Zach Calzada, TJ Finely, and Robby Ashford are still currently the Tigers' three options for the position, and head coach Bryan Harsin has made it clear that there will be no trimming of the list until fall camp gets underway.

Harsin spoke to the media at SEC Media Days about the five qualities that he expects his starting quarterback to possess, and how his time as a quarterback and a coach has given him that list.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch