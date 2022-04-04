Skip to main content

Auburn football is adding an off-field staffer

The Auburn football coaching staff keeps growing.

Bryan Harsin is going outside of the SEC again to hire another off-field staff member for the Auburn Tigers. 

Logan Meyer, the former Miami-Ohio director of player personnel, sent out a tweet Sunday night thanking Harsin and Steven Ruzic, director of player personnel. 

According to a report from 247Sports, Meyer's role will be to assist the director of player personnel and he is expected to start in the role later this week. 

Meyers has changed his profile's bio to just say "@auburnfootball" since announcing the move. 

Meyer spent time with the Cincinnati Bearcats before his most recent stint at Miami-Ohio. Of course, Cincinnati is a program that has ascended to the top of college football and was one of the four teams in the college football playoff. 

For what it's worth, both Harsin and Ruzic retweeted his most recent post with the announcement of him joining the staff. 

Harsin and his staff have been turning it up a gear when it comes to recruiting and building the program this offseason. Perhaps bringing in Meyer will continue to build on the positive momentum gained so far in the spring. 

